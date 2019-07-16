Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adult Toy Inspired By Safaree

Safaree's man meat has inspired an adult toy! Plus, Diddy announces that Making The Band is returning! And will R. Kelly's concubines be indicted? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Congrats to the cast and crew of When They See Us! They're nominated for some Emmys! 

It's official! Diddy announced Making The Band is coming back! It's gonna be social-media based. 

The Game was sued by a former contestant on his reality show who claimed she was sexually assaulted. He vowed to not pay her a dime, he disrespected her, but she won $7 million anyway! 

Indictments are expected to be filed in R. Kelly's inner circle... including his concubines, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary! They could get hit with charges like obstruction of justice and making false statements! 

Nipsey Hussle was supposed to meet with LAPD the day after he died to talk about ending gang violence. But it seems like they were secretly investigating him for possible criminal prosecution...

There is now an adult toy inspired by Safaree's man meat! 

