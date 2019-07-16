Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adult Toy Inspired By Safaree

Safaree's man meat has inspired an adult toy! Plus, Diddy announces that Making The Band is returning! And will R. Kelly's concubines be indicted? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Congrats to the cast and crew of When They See Us! They're nominated for some Emmys!

It's official! Diddy announced Making The Band is coming back! It's gonna be social-media based.

-- @Diddy is officially bringing back 'Making the Band.'



"MTV and I are back together again!!" https://t.co/jQp6nSwo3v pic.twitter.com/xHEy7sdxT6 — Complex (@Complex) July 15, 2019

The Game was sued by a former contestant on his reality show who claimed she was sexually assaulted. He vowed to not pay her a dime, he disrespected her, but she won $7 million anyway!

EXCLUSIVE: A judge ordered that The Game's music royalties will be seized to help pay off a $7 million judgment. https://t.co/ecJtjv4OzB — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 15, 2019

Indictments are expected to be filed in R. Kelly's inner circle... including his concubines, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary! They could get hit with charges like obstruction of justice and making false statements!

R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Said To Be Under Investigation / May Face Indictments https://t.co/RBrhKbtrgg pic.twitter.com/H7vw3x9IoD — ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) July 16, 2019

Nipsey Hussle was supposed to meet with LAPD the day after he died to talk about ending gang violence. But it seems like they were secretly investigating him for possible criminal prosecution...

As Los Angeles officials praised the rapper Nipsey Hussle after his death, he was being investigated. It reflects the city's struggles with gangs.https://t.co/4lKQgb5FPa — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 15, 2019

There is now an adult toy inspired by Safaree's man meat!

Patois Pipe Peddling Company Shares First Full Look At Safaree's Massive Man Meat Mold, People Are STRAAAIT Pressed Over His Alluring Anaconda https://t.co/i8cXyYsIzQ



(Prince Wiliams/Getty) pic.twitter.com/iFLCa8NIaM — Bossip (@Bossip) July 16, 2019

