Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Wants Sex Every 12 Hours

Adrienne Bailon wants it twice a day! Plus, Drake is trolling and living his best life! And R. Kelly racks up charges! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Drake is living his best life! The Raptors won Game 1 of the NBA Finals... and did you see he wore Steph Curry's dad's jersey. Then you see them talking and he takes some lint of his hair... trolllllling!!!!

Drake got Steph Curry’s hair lint going on Ebay with bids approaching $100K! ------ @Drake pic.twitter.com/jTzhcQHDXi — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 31, 2019

BTW, Drake ain't even pay for his private jet! A company GAVE it to him!

Drake apparently got his massive airplane for FREE ⬇️ https://t.co/4RleC1z8hR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 31, 2019

Lil Durk turned himself in yesterday... there was a warrant out for his arrest for a shooting outside a restaurant in Atlanta last February. He's got five felony charges.

BREAKING: Lil Durk to reportedly be charged with criminal intent to commit murderhttps://t.co/kbyVIVgIgt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 30, 2019

R. Kelly got 11 new charges and could face 30 years in prison!

Singer #RKelly hit with 11 more sex crime charges in Chicago https://t.co/W0nPwWvEeD pic.twitter.com/xRS4WQatYr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 30, 2019

Adrienne Bailon says she can't go more than 12 hours without sex!

Adrienne Houghton Says She Hasn’t Gone A Day Without Sex Since Being Married and Can Only Go 12 Hours Without It https://t.co/NGxV1x4onZ pic.twitter.com/bhQpHrNpoN — xoNecole (@xonecole) May 30, 2019

