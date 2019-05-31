Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Wants Sex Every 12 Hours

May 31, 2019
Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Adrienne Bailon wants it twice a day! Plus, Drake is trolling and living his best life! And R. Kelly racks up charges! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Drake is living his best life! The Raptors won Game 1 of the NBA Finals... and did you see he wore Steph Curry's dad's jersey. Then you see them talking and he takes some lint of his hair... trolllllling!!!! 

BTW, Drake ain't even pay for his private jet! A company GAVE it to him! 

Lil Durk turned himself in yesterday... there was a warrant out for his arrest for a shooting outside a restaurant in Atlanta last February. He's got five felony charges. 

R. Kelly got 11 new charges and could face 30 years in prison! 

Adrienne Bailon says she can't go more than 12 hours without sex!

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

