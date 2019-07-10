Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Says A Guy Cried After Sex

And TUHDDDAY!

July 10, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kulture turns 1! Plus, Adrienne Bailon had a guy cry after sex! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Happy Birthday to Kulture Cephus! Cardi and Offset's baby girl is celebrating her 1st birthday!  

YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU --

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

August Alsina lost his ability to walk! It's a result of an autoimmune disorder... we don't know if it's permanent. 

Jay-Z is joining the marijuana industry!

Artists are refusing to perform in Sweden because of A$AP Rocky's poor prison conditions.

Nicki Minaj pulled out of a concert for Saudi Arabia... she backed out because of the country's human rights violations. 

Mariah Carey says she's only been with five men in her life. 

Adrienne Bailon said she's had a man cry after sex... 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here: 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Says A Guy Cried After Sex WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Olympic Swimmer Rescues Drowning Tourist WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lots To Unpack With Lala Anthony WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj Sued For Posting Photos Of Herself WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: J. Cole Expecting Second Child WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Ice Cream Licker Faces Charges WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes