Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Says A Guy Cried After Sex

Kulture turns 1! Plus, Adrienne Bailon had a guy cry after sex! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Happy Birthday to Kulture Cephus! Cardi and Offset's baby girl is celebrating her 1st birthday!

August Alsina lost his ability to walk! It's a result of an autoimmune disorder... we don't know if it's permanent.

August Alsina has been hospitalized after losing the ability to walk.



Sending our prayers -- https://t.co/YyWPr5rEh8 pic.twitter.com/6hwuRW2B2p — Complex (@Complex) July 9, 2019

Jay-Z is joining the marijuana industry!

Jay Z is now in the legal weed business.



He has entered in a multiyear partnership with a California-based cannabis company: https://t.co/4sEUBPEywZ pic.twitter.com/lMqLcParRA — Complex (@Complex) July 9, 2019

Artists are refusing to perform in Sweden because of A$AP Rocky's poor prison conditions.

A$AP Rocky needs your help ✍️ https://t.co/X2IMB2EnHO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 10, 2019

Nicki Minaj pulled out of a concert for Saudi Arabia... she backed out because of the country's human rights violations.

Mariah Carey says she's only been with five men in her life.

.@MariahCarey calls herself a prude: "I've only been with five people." https://t.co/kB9kF67oUA — hot937 (@hot937) July 10, 2019

Adrienne Bailon said she's had a man cry after sex...

On a recent episode of 'The Real,' Adrienne Bailon said she once made a man cry after sex. https://t.co/05K2iCznVA — BET News (@BETNews) July 10, 2019

