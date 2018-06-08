Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/8: Trump Paid NFL Not To Sign Kaepernick

Another sad day with the loss of Anthony Bourdain. Plus, Kaepernick's lawyers are suing Trump! And Fab is still dealing with assault charges. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Sadly, Anthony Bourdain was found dead by suicide at 61-years-old. His friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room. For those who don't know, he was a renowned chef on the Travel Channel, he wrote novels - he's done a lot. He was in France working on his show Parts Unknown on CNN.

Remembering #AnthonyBourdain. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time. https://t.co/YgF1uEgD5k — hot937 (@hot937) June 8, 2018

Please check on your friends and family -- even people who you think have it together. You never know what people are going through... (See additional resources at the bottom of this page!)

Colin Kaepernick's lawyers plan to subpoena Trump, Pence, and anyone else who knows about Trump's agenda on the NFL protesting! Kaep's lawyers say Trump broke federal law by influencing team owners not to sign Kaep after he started kneeling. The law is that Congress or the Executive Branch cannot wrongfully influence a private entity's employment decision based on political affiliation. They have several quotes from Trump interviews or conversations and one is from a speech in Alabama where he said team owners should respond to those "disrespecting the flag" by saying, "Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

BREAKING: Colin Kaepernick's legal team is going to subpoena Donald Trump in the @NFL collusion case.



Donald Trump and NFL team owners have illegally colluded together to prevent Colin from ever entering the league. https://t.co/LufXmedJWa — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 7, 2018

And on that note, Diddy no longer wants to be an NFL team owner anymore! He said he was one of the last two bids for the Panthers; he wanted to try to go in there and try to be a positive change. But he doesn't want to be associated with oppressing black men.

Diddy Rips NFL Over Anthem Rule, I Don't Want to Be An Owner Anymore https://t.co/RkX8yTSvD1 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2018

Dej Loaf announced that she's covering the cost of marriage licenses in New York City today for all couples, including same sex couples.

Fabolous is still dealing with those charges of aggravated assault and making threats against Emily B. He went to court yesterday hoping to get plea deal.

.@myfabolouslife close to signing a plea deal in domestic violence case with baby mother.https://t.co/qaOHbO50K7 pic.twitter.com/MAj2uvJZD3 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) June 8, 2018

Suicide Prevention Hot Line

1-800-273-8255

1-800-273-TALK

Twitter @800273TALK

Suicide Prevention Resource Center Website

www.sprc.org

United Way

Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org

www.imlistening.org

