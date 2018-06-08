Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/8: Trump Paid NFL Not To Sign Kaepernick

Another sad day with the loss of Anthony Bourdain. Plus, Kaepernick's lawyers are suing Trump! And Fab is still dealing with assault charges. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Sadly, Anthony Bourdain was found dead by suicide at 61-years-old. His friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room. For those who don't know, he was a renowned chef on the Travel Channel, he wrote novels - he's done a lot. He was in France working on his show Parts Unknown on CNN. 

Please check on your friends and family -- even people who you think have it together. You never know what people are going through... (See additional resources at the bottom of this page!)

Colin Kaepernick's lawyers plan to subpoena Trump, Pence, and anyone else who knows about Trump's agenda on the NFL protesting! Kaep's lawyers say Trump broke federal law by influencing team owners not to sign Kaep after he started kneeling. The law is that Congress or the Executive Branch cannot wrongfully influence a private entity's employment decision based on political affiliation. They have several quotes from Trump interviews or conversations and one is from a speech in Alabama where he said team owners should respond to those "disrespecting the flag" by saying, "Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"



And on that note, Diddy no longer wants to be an NFL team owner anymore! He said he was one of the last two bids for the Panthers; he wanted to try to go in there and try to be a positive change. But he doesn't want to be associated with oppressing black men.

Dej Loaf announced that she's covering the cost of marriage licenses in New York City today for all couples, including same sex couples. 

Fabolous is still dealing with those charges of aggravated assault and making threats against Emily B. He went to court yesterday hoping to get plea deal. 

 

Suicide Prevention Hot Line
1-800-273-8255
1-800-273-TALK
Twitter  @800273TALK

Suicide Prevention Resource Center Website
www.sprc.org

United Way
Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org

www.imlistening.org

