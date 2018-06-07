Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/7: Weezy Wins Settlement

Kevin Durant pays it forward to students! Plus, Weezy wins big and is freed from Cash Money! And here's why we likely haven't heard from Drake! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

It's Prince's birthday... the Purple One would've turned 60 today. And his estate announced the release of a posthumous album Piano & a Microphone 1983 and it features unreleased material of Prince at his piano at home in Minnesota recorded in 1983.

#HappyBirthdayPrince: A posthumous new Prince album is on the way! https://t.co/EVS3Igb7LJ — hot937 (@hot937) June 7, 2018

Kevin Durant has been mentoring students at the Boys & Girls Club in the Bay Area and he promised four students he'd pay for their first year of college. (People can be mad at him all they want, but he's staying humble. I like that about him!)

Kevin Durant surprised four students by paying for their first year of college tuition. pic.twitter.com/7QvOtkbqMB — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2018

Bey and Jay kicked off their On The Run Tour II last night and showed video of them renewing their vows. AND they debuted their twins, Sir and Rumi.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z revealed the faces of the twins, Rumi & Sir Carter, during the #OnTheRunII Tour launch in Cardiff, Wales. pic.twitter.com/ugNt7zITId — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2018

But people were saying they used fake babies (like "stunt doubles") in these pictures! We don't think that's true, but if it is, it's because we're not worthy!

A rep for Beyoncé told @BuzzFeed that Beyoncé pulled a fast one. ------------https://t.co/YvVUZ5WByJ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 6, 2018

We talked about how J Prince called Drake to end the Pusha beef with the whole pig pen situation... and how Kanye tweeted being all about love and the beef being dead. Well, it turns out Kanye called J Prince and said, "I'm a family man, I don't want this." Prince said that Push crossed the line and when it goes that far, you gotta pull the plug on it. J Prince also confirmed that Drake DID record another diss record and there were shots at Kanye in it, but he didn't want Drake to go as far as he planned because it's out of his charater and could affect their overall movement. (I'm tryna fight defeat right now... my #AubreyGang cape got holes in it!)

Although J. Prince was apparently the one to stop Drake from responding to Pusha-T, he claims the response track Drake had would've been damaging to Pusha and Kanye's livelihoodhttps://t.co/uELg4e2vPZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 5, 2018

Lil Wayne won a settlement in a lawsuit against Cash Money! Wayne had accused the label of owing him millions. Long story short, they wrote a check for over $10 million, so he's now free from Cash Money and Tha Carter V will be finally be released with Universal. (More below...)