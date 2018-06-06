Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/6: Kate Spade Battled Depression

Designer Kate Spade sadly took her life. Plus, Lebron responds to the Eagles being uninvited to the White House. And what's up with 'No Chill Gil?' More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Designer Kate Spade was found dead yesterday. Her housekeeper found her with a scarf tied around her neck tied to a doorknob in her bedroom. Her husband Andy Spade (Comedian David Spade's brother) told the police she was depressed from business problems and their separation. He wanted a divorce, she didn't. She wrote a suicide note to her 13-year-old daughter and said, "I've always loved you, this is not your fault, ask Daddy." Kate's sister came forward and said she's battled mental illness for a long time and was obsessed with Robin Williams' suicide, but refused to seek treatment fearing it would damage the Spade brand. The times she came close to going, she backed out at the last minute. Prayers to her family for going through that.

Sad, Sad, Sad: Kate Spade's Suicide Sparked By Husband's Divorce Request, Blames Him In Suicide Note



(Image via Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty)https://t.co/59cLyHeGdU pic.twitter.com/dzPJji7e9x — Bossip (@Bossip) June 6, 2018

So we heard the whole Philadelphia Eagles situation and players not wanting to go to the White House and Trump... so Lebron James said no matter who wins the NBA Finals, neither team is going to want to go and that winning a championship is way bigger than getting invited to White House, especially with him in it!

LeBron on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House pic.twitter.com/qBUVmydfEi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2018

But Trump actually did do a good thing (for once) today... Alice Johnson, the granny who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-offense, non-violent drug crime was granted clemency, so she's being released soon. This is the woman that Kim Kardashian met with Trump about last week. She's been in jail for 21 years.

After meeting with Kim Kardashian about prison reform and Alice Johnson's case in particular, President Trump commuted Johnson's sentence. Since 1996, Johnson had been serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.https://t.co/Q60x1Cbtz4 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 6, 2018

And apparently, Pusha T's booking fee doubled since the Drake beef started. So maybe this is why Drake hasn't responded?

And "No Chill Gil" Gilbert Arenas was served with a restraining order by a woman who's claiming that he's been threatening to send naked videos of her to her 10-year-old son! She's been on and off with him since 2016 and tried to end things, but he started with the alleged threats and harassment. She has texts to prove this!

Gilbert Arenas Hit with Restraining Order Over Alleged Naked Video Threats https://t.co/vGTgXiMS84 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2018



