Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/5: Still No Drake Response

Flo Rida is in court. His baby's mother was initially awarded $8000/month in support... she had taken him to court as a resident of New York--which has different laws--but they're saying her residence is actually Atlanta, so we'll see what happens...

Trey Songz is being sued by a cop who claims the singer punched him and said unkind things to him.

Trey Songz Sued by Cop Over Assault https://t.co/yNBZXmVBaE — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2018

And in Drake news... there is STILL NO DRAKE sighting. He wanted that smoke until he realized there were flames associated with that smoke.

where tf is drake? he gone make me mad. — --kie-- (@localtrapgirrl) June 5, 2018

Seriously where is Drake? — Trevor Dunn (@trevorjdunn) June 5, 2018

Where is Drake’s comeback? — Fupa Supreme (@bigdookies) June 5, 2018

C'mon, Drizzy...

