Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/4: Janet Calls Police On Baby's Father

Janet is concerned for son's safety with his father, plus we're pulling back MORE layers in this Drake vs. Pusha beef! And Rihanna got bored with her boyfriend. More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Janet Jackson reportedly called police to check on her 17-month-old son while he was with his father. Police decided her son was okay and left... but could there be more to the story?

Janet's brother, Randy Jackson, tells ET that a concerned nanny contacted her after being frightened by Janet's estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana's behavior. https://t.co/xtNmL7Meta — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 4, 2018

Rihanna broke up her Saudi Arabian millionaire boyfriend because she was reportedly "bored with him." Meanwhile, Chris Brown is already re-following Rih on Instagram, so stay tuned!

Rihanna allegedly split with her wealthy boyfriend because she, "Gets tired of men." https://t.co/j65NIMU9PV pic.twitter.com/Ov1fDqeu0b — Complex (@Complex) June 2, 2018

And the latest on the Drake and Pusha T beef! So, Rap-A-Lot Records CEO, J Prince (he and Drake go wayyy back!) reportedly told Drake not to respond. He said, "I don't want to repsond to this, we gon' put this to bed cuz we can't get in the pig pen with pigs cuz pigs turn into hogs and hogs get slaughtered." So is this why we haven't gotten a response yet?

J Prince Tells Drake to Stand Down in Pusha T Beef https://t.co/qfYp5pBsu0 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2018

And Kanye tweeted about it...

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

So is the beef dead? We'll see...

