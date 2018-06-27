Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/27: Dame Dash Came For Lee Daniels

Damon Dash is coming for Lee Daniels! Plus, a dead body was found at the home of a New York Giants player. And a key witness in C-Murder's case recants! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

A dead body was found at the home of New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins. Janoris was in Florida at the time and has been there since mini-camp ended. They found out it was his friend, Roosevelt Rene, a music producer who'd been living at the house. No word on how he died or how long he's been dead, they're still investigating.

Dead Body Found at Home of NFL Star Janoris Jenkins, Cops Investigating https://t.co/6TH5xN5ZPC — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2018

XXXTentacion's funeral was today in Florida and Lil Uzi Vert announced he's starting a fund to make XXX's child is taken care of for life. Nicki Minaj is going to help, too.

Been speaking to @xxxtentacion family. I want to start a fund/foundation to make sure his child and family are well taken care of not just temporary but for life.



I don’t care if you didn’t know him he is part of the hip hop / rock community I NEED HELP from celebrities Please. — Uzi London --☄️--® (@LILUZIVERT) June 26, 2018

Dame Dash came for Lee Daniels! Dash loaned Daniels $2 million back in 2004 to help him jump start his film career but claims Daniels never repaid him, even after he struck success with Precious, The Butler, and Empire. So he sued him in 2014. They worked out a settlement agreement. But now he's suing again over breach of contract for the Richard Pryor biopic that's coming out... he wants $5 million, co-executive producer credits, and a percentage of the profits.

Lee Daniels faces $5 million lawsuit from Damon Dash for breached contract https://t.co/CO4F76gTJK pic.twitter.com/FwiWVcdc2J — billboard (@billboard) June 27, 2018

Dame also posted on Instagram and called Daniels right out in the caption!

C-Murder was sentenced to life for killing a teenager at a nightclub back in 2002. He was also sued by the victim's family and had to pay $2 million. Well, C-Murder always said he was innocent, but now a witness, Kenneth Jordan, came forward and recanted his story and said his testimony was a lie! And he did it because he says he was pressured by police. Kenneth said he was arrested a year after the nightclub incident happened in connection to the death of his own infant daughter. So he was found not guilty, the mother of the child was found guilty, but after that police threatened him with ten years for impregnated his girlfriend who was 16 at the time because the age of consent in Louisiana was 17. So they offered him leniency in exchange for saying C-Murder did it. But now he's saying, "I know that the individual who I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller. So now C-Murder is hoping to get his case re-opened."

A key witness who identified C-Murder as the killer in a 2002 nightclub shootout has now recanted his statement in a sworn affidavit https://t.co/oNkrojOPzC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 26, 2018

