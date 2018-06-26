Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/26: Jay-Z Goes Venture Capitalist

Jay-Z is making money moves... AGAIN! Plus, Tiffany Haddish almost dated Drake! And Meek Mill won't get a new trial. More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Jay-Z is launching a venture capitalist firm called Marcy Venture Partners, named after the projects where he grew up. The firm will be an avenue for young black entrepreneurs who may not get meetings with other firms. Shout out to Jay for finding ways to be richer.

XXXTentacion's song 'Sad' went from 52 to 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - the first posthumous nubmer one for a lead soloist since Biggie's 'Mo Money Mo Problems' in 1997. Also, his funeral and fan memorial is tomorrow at Panthers' Stadium in Florida. It's gonna be open casket and fans can go for free and pay last respects.

Hollywood Walk of Fame announced their Class of 2019 they're adding Teddy Riley, Tyler Perry, Lupita N'yongo, Terrance Howard, Cedric the Entertainer and Robert DeNiro.

Tiffany Haddish was on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show Red Table Talk... she told Jada that she and Drake were texting (after she was in his 'Nice For What' video) and he was like, "Let me take you out to dinner." She cleared her whole schedule, but then he hit her with the "family emergency" line.

Meek Mill won't be getting a new trial. He's been fighting to get Judge Brinkley off the case and get a new trial, but she shot it down. She says he failed to meet his burden of proof, but the DA belives he should be granted a new trial because the arresting officer was corrupt.

