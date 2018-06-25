Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/25: Cardi B & Offset Are Married

Cardi B and Offset have been married for MONTHS! Plus, the BET Awards went down last night and here's highlights! And Future's got him another Baby Momma! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

The BET Awards happened last night. Beyonce and Bruno Mars won for Best Female/Male R&B Artist, SZA won Best New Artist, Tiffany Haddish won Best Actress, Drake won Video of the Year for 'God's Plan'. Anita Baker was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Also, Migos won Best Group Award.

ICYMI: Here's the complete list of winners at last night's #BETAwards18https://t.co/NHsn3Ytzyt — hot937 (@hot937) June 25, 2018

Meek Mill and Miguel had the best peformance. They dropped a song called 'Stay Woke.'

And back to Migos... so it turns out Offset and Cardi B have been secretly married since September of last year. This explains a lot! Like why Offset called her 'Wifey' at the BET Awards, and why she was so extra when he proposed in October - they were already married and it was for show!

"I said I do with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" Cardi B confirms her marriage https://t.co/qjrVGtFFFB — BET (@BET) June 25, 2018

Nipsey Hussle slapped a security guard. Nipsey pulled up to perform and the guard was watching the parking lot. He didn't let him in and they started arguing. Security slapped the cone out of Nipsey's security's hand and then Nispey slapped him.

Nipsey Hussle Slaps Guy Outside BET Awards in Parking Dispute https://t.co/1WdYARQx62 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2018

Jill Scott and her husband are going through a divorce and it's getting real petty... her husband filed documents asking the judge to punish her and hand over his copy of Prince's Purple Rain.

GRITSSSSSSSSSSSS: Jill Scott Files For Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage---And Her Ex Claps Back With THIS https://t.co/oNIS0dzvHK pic.twitter.com/asdDyYDywz — Bossip (@Bossip) November 7, 2017

It looks like Future might be having his fifth baby with Joie Chavis. This is Bow Wow's daughter's mother. And this is the second one of Bow Wow's exes he got pregnant!

Joie Chavis, Bow Wow’s baby mama, is allegedly pregnant with Future’s baby, and they are reportedly soon expecting a child https://t.co/eb6bANqoIH pic.twitter.com/guGNIolPy2 — Hip-HopVibe.com (@Hip_HopVibe) June 25, 2018

