Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/22: Joe Jackson Hospitalized For Cancer

Joe Jackson has terminal cancer. Plus, Roseanne gets another chance... without Roseanne. And Xxxtentacion left quite a surprise...

Joe Jackson has been hospitalized for terminal cancer. Sources close to the the family say he's been sick for awhile, but now he's at the final stages and he can no longer be treated. He's 89-year-old.

Roseanne was canceled after she made those comments about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. ABC is bringing the show back without her! They ordered a ten-episode spinoff of the Conner family without her called The Conners. Roseanne agreed to give up creative and financial participation in order to save 200 jobs for the rest of the cast.

Xxxtentacion's mother posted a picture of a sonogram with the caption "he left us a final gift." Apparently his current girlfriend before he died is about four months pregnant.

A man is suing YG for $250,000 for assault, battery, and theft. Guy claims he saw YG in Vegas, asked for a picture, YG allegedly got angry and told his entourage to "get him" and they beat him up and snatched his shades. We'll keep you updated.

Jim Jones was arrested for gun and drug possession after a police chase in Georgia. Jim was in the backseat of the car, he wasn't even driving, he told the driver to pull over and she didn't. Cops reportedly found marijuana, oxycodone, percosets, vape cartridges, THC oil, two loaded pistols, and cash in the car. He admitted he had presciptions for oxycodone and percosets, but since no one claimed the other items, they were all arrested. He was released on bail.



