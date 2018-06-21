Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/21: Arrest Made in XXXTentacion's Murder

An arrest has been made for XXXTentacion's murder! Plus, Mary J. Blige finalizes divorce, while Blac Chyna finally dumps her teenage boyfriend! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Blac Chyna finally dumped her 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay. Apparently he was messaging other girls. They dated 4 months... a lot longer than we expected!

Blac Chyna and her 18 year old BF are calling it quits -- https://t.co/6wuNaYoxf5 pic.twitter.com/ebHI98GPm7 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2018

XXXTentacion's alleged murderer has been arrested. Dedrick Williams was arrested for first-degree murder. He also had a prior grand theft auto arrest, so he got a probation violation. He's being held without bail. On top of that, he'd had at least 11 other felonies, sooo it sounds like he's going exactly where he belongs. Cops are still looking for two other suspects.

Police Make Arrest in XXXTentacion Murder https://t.co/KoyqoQhqN0 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2018

Mary J. Blige is officially single. The judge signed off on her divorce from Martin Isaacs. He was triflin' and mooching off her money.

Mary J. Blige Officially Single, Hammers Out Divorce Details https://t.co/D2XifuFtTD — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2018

We'd heard Lil Kim filed for bankruptcy so she planned on selling her home in Jersey to settle her debt, but an investment group said they bought it when she lost it during a foreclosure. So she tried to sell a house that was foreclosed and bought by someone else. Now the house is scheduled to be auctioned

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!