Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/20: Former WWE's Vader Dies at 63

Former WWE star Vader has died at 63 after a history of heart problems. His son posted the news on his dad's Twitter.

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

A memorial for XXXTentacion in Los Angeles last night got a little out of control. Fans were climbing on cars, buildings, and crowd surfing. Cops came and shot rubber bullets and pepper bullets. We didn't see any injuries so it looks like it was mostly peaceful, but things got a little out of hand. They were wildin'!

At least 300 people have amassed on Melrose Avenue, near Spaulding, to pay tribute to rapper XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot during a robbery in Florida yesterday pic.twitter.com/K8kmxFQVZl — KTLA (@KTLA) June 20, 2018

Michael Jackson's estate agreed to develop a Broadway musical about his life. It's going to debut in 2020.

A Michael Jackson musical is about to rock your world. https://t.co/b58LpjRQFW — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2018

Dr. Dre is in the early stages of working on a film about Marvin Gaye. He's secured the music rights and Marvin's has family approved it. (We just wanna know if what Quincy Jones said about Marlon Brando was true... Quincy I'ma let you finish, but...)

