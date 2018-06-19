Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/19: XXXTentacion Dies At 20

June 19, 2018
Brittany Jay

XXXTentacion was shot and killed yesterday in Florida at age 20. Plus, are T.I. and Tiny still headed for divorce? And Jay-Z makes more money moves! These stories and more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

XXXTentacion was shot and killed yesterday in Florida at age 20 in broad daylight. Two guys approached his car and shot him. Cops say it was a possible robbery because a Louis bag was taken from his car. He was always kind of a dark person, but one of the things he said was, "If I die a tragic death or some ish, I'm not going to and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive." Also, his music streams went up 542,566% since he died!



Meanwhile, Tekashi seemed to be affected by this. He seems to be humble now. He posted a video and said, "I take life for granted, forgive me if I offended anyone. I know I troll a lot but this makes me think twice."

Yesterday we talked about how Suge Knight was trying to get out of jail for his mother's funeral, well, he was denied. They said as a homicide suspect, he's ineligible and has to remain in jail as he awaits trial.



Meek Mill had another hearing yesterday. He had a rally right before where he thanked his supporters and says he plans to fight for wrongly convicted inmates. The hearing was to see if he can get a new trial which means he could go free, but Judge Brinkley hasn't made a ruling yet so we still don't know. She's petty, so we think she'll just keep pushing it off. 



Jay-Z has been named a creative consultant of Puma! 



Yesterday we also talked about T.I. cheating on Tiny again so the internet has been attacking the girl on social media calling her a homewrecker but my sources say T.I. and Tiny are still en route for divorce... T.I. is saying they are separated. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

