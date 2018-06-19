Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/19: XXXTentacion Dies At 20

XXXTentacion was shot and killed yesterday in Florida at age 20. Plus, are T.I. and Tiny still headed for divorce? And Jay-Z makes more money moves! These stories and more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

XXXTentacion was shot and killed yesterday in Florida at age 20 in broad daylight. Two guys approached his car and shot him. Cops say it was a possible robbery because a Louis bag was taken from his car. He was always kind of a dark person, but one of the things he said was, "If I die a tragic death or some ish, I'm not going to and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive." Also, his music streams went up 542,566% since he died!

The Dream @xxxtentacion had for Everyone!! It's really sad. He had a great vision and Dream despite everything. ---- #xXxtentacion pic.twitter.com/6pDa6csRBO — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) June 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Tekashi seemed to be affected by this. He seems to be humble now. He posted a video and said, "I take life for granted, forgive me if I offended anyone. I know I troll a lot but this makes me think twice."

Yesterday we talked about how Suge Knight was trying to get out of jail for his mother's funeral, well, he was denied. They said as a homicide suspect, he's ineligible and has to remain in jail as he awaits trial.

Suge Knight's mother has passed away and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department reportedly says he won't be able to attend her funeralhttps://t.co/vFW3JaabtI — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 18, 2018

Meek Mill had another hearing yesterday. He had a rally right before where he thanked his supporters and says he plans to fight for wrongly convicted inmates. The hearing was to see if he can get a new trial which means he could go free, but Judge Brinkley hasn't made a ruling yet so we still don't know. She's petty, so we think she'll just keep pushing it off.

Meek Mill still waiting to find out if he's granted a new trial after "disgraceful" court hearing https://t.co/iQbcvG0KcF pic.twitter.com/zTyMXRz622 — billboard (@billboard) June 18, 2018

Jay-Z has been named a creative consultant of Puma!

Jay Z will take up a creative director position for @Puma and its revived basketball category. Here is why we're excited. https://t.co/Z38BiQe1jY — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 19, 2018

Yesterday we also talked about T.I. cheating on Tiny again so the internet has been attacking the girl on social media calling her a homewrecker but my sources say T.I. and Tiny are still en route for divorce... T.I. is saying they are separated.

Tiny and T.I. Exchange Barbed Instagram Posts as Rapper Allegedly Seen on Video Slapping Another Woman's Butt https://t.co/EtkReEkX80 — People (@people) June 19, 2018

