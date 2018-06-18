Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/18: Drake Speaks!

And ttttoday!

June 18, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Drake finally talked about the Pusha T situation! Plus, T.I. caught cheating and Tiny claps back! And Chief Keef literally (and thankfully!) dodged a bullet! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Congrats to Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal who welcomed a baby boy last week. His name is Roman Alexander-Raj Smith. 

And Drake spoke to DJ Akademiks about the Pusha T situation. He said at times, ish goes beyond just music and that if it continued, it would go to a point of no return and the whole situation was taking him to a very dark place. Akademiks also confirmed there will be some shots aimed at Push on the new album Scorpion out on the 29th. #AubreyGang is tired, get it together. 

Chief Keef was shot at early Saturday morning in New York outside the W Hotel in Times Square! Luckily, the shooters missed. NYPD says surveillance shows the two suspects stalked him all night. They fled in a van, left the van in Brooklyn, which is leading them to believe that Tekashi had something to do with it... Tekashi was in Los Angeles at the time, but cops want to know if he ordered the hit. 

In other news, Keef's baby mom Slim Danger wished Tekashi a Happy Father's Day on Instagram yesterday.  

Happy Fathers Day @6ix9ine_

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

Suge Knight was trying to get out of jail to attend his mother's funeral. She had a stroke about a month ago, she kept getting worse, and died yesterday. 

Friday we talked about Rich the Kid in a hospital bed. He was attacked during a home invasion at girlfriend Tori Brixx's house. He tried to fight the guys off, but they pistol whipped them both  and ran off with cash and jewelry. Was it an inside job? Did Tori set him up?

And The Game--who didn't have anything to do with it--talked about it. 

T.I. was caught cheating on Tiny again this weekend. He was backstage at a show in Indiana... he smacked her on the butt and she put her arm between his legs. 

Then Tiny posted this clip on Instagram with the caption, "Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board. #chessnotcheckers#CHECKMATE --------"  

Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board. #chessnotcheckers #CHECKMATE --------

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on


Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/18: Drake Speaks! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/15: Nicki Minaj Defends Meek's Judge WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/14: Drake Announces 'Scorpion' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/13: Kim K Meets Alice Johnson WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea 6/12: Meek Mill's Lawyers Still Trying To Oust Judge WZMXFM: On-Demand
NF X Nancy Barrow (HOT 93.7 Hot Morning Crew) WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes