Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/15: Nicki Minaj Defends Meek's Judge

June 15, 2018
Brittany Jay

Nicki Minaj defends Meek Mill's judge! Plus, Tekashi 6ix9ine hits up Keef's OTHER baby mama! And Chance the Rapper is doing more good things! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay! 

Chance the Rapper announced that his production company is in charge of a celebration concert honoring the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Chicago. Smokey Robinson is on the list to perform! We can always count on him for some positivity! 

In other Chicago news, Chief Keef's other baby mother posted a screenshot of Tekashi 6ix9ine hitting HER up and asking if he could fly HER out, too and take her shopping, but she said she can't -- Keef is still her dude. 



Nicki Minaj did an interview in the new issue of ELLE Magazine... keep in mind, it was done while Meek Mill was still in jail. They asked her about him being denied release again and she said she wouldn't wish that on anybody, but she's also not going to bad mouth the judge because anything she says is on record. But then she said when she went there to plead for his freedom, the judge spoke to her very sweet and maternal and they both cried in her chambers and she gave him another chance... hmm, what's going on? He's saying one story and she's saying a different one... 

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. is facing life in prison. He has NINE criminal charges including forcible rape and forcible sodomy. 

Rich the Kid is having a bad year... a few weeks ago we saw him runnin' away from Lil Uzi Vert. He's going through a nasty divorce battle. And today a photo was posted of him being hospitalized.  

