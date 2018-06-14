Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/14: Drake Announces 'Scorpion'

Drake breaks his silence! Plus, Tiffany Haddish upsets Sanaa Lathan's family over #BeyonceBiteGate! And French Montana becomes a US citizen! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Drake announced that his new album 'Scorpion' will be out June 29th! He also dropped his video for 'I'm Upset'.

French Montana became a US citizen today! He came to the US from Morocco when he was 13.

Congratulations to French Montana! He is officially a United States citizen! ------ @FrencHMonTanA pic.twitter.com/4NLD0uVaId — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 14, 2018

Remember when Tiffany Haddish said Beyonce bit someone at a party and rumor was it was Sanaa Lathan? Well, Tiffany confirmed it was Sanaa and her family wasn't happy that she told the story! They said she was trying to ruin Sanaa's career, but Tiffany said she wasn't trying to ruin anything, she was just telling the story about how Beyonce kept her from going to jail that night.

.@TiffanyHaddish reveals #WhoBitBeyonce caused a rift with Sanaa Lathan's family: "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together'" https://t.co/9028QVbbK7 pic.twitter.com/AO4Z4cFrW2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2018

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hangin' with Chief Keef's baby mama. He took her on a $75,000 shopping spree at Gucci for her birthday. And she posted on Instagram wearing his chain...





Tekashi 69 out here with Chief Keef’s baby mama?! -- @6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/MMJTYQQyMi — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 13, 2018

We told you yesterday about a woman who accused Jamie Foxx of hitting her with his man part back in 2002... she said she came forward because of the #MeToo movement. Jamie emphatically denies this happened.

Jamie Foxx 'Emphatically Denies' Allegations of Sexual Assault from 2002: 'Bogus Story' https://t.co/7d3qzq0RWp — People (@people) June 13, 2018

And Nas is releasing his new album TOMORROW!

Only one more day until Nas' new album https://t.co/pohDBqMB8O — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 14, 2018

