Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/14: Drake Announces 'Scorpion'

And ttttoday!

June 14, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Drake breaks his silence! Plus, Tiffany Haddish upsets Sanaa Lathan's family over #BeyonceBiteGate! And French Montana becomes a US citizen! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Drake announced that his new album 'Scorpion' will be out June 29th! He also dropped his video for 'I'm Upset'. 



French Montana became a US citizen today! He came to the US from Morocco when he was 13.



Remember when Tiffany Haddish said Beyonce bit someone at a party and rumor was it was Sanaa Lathan? Well, Tiffany confirmed it was Sanaa and her family wasn't happy that she told the story! They said she was trying to ruin Sanaa's career, but Tiffany said she wasn't trying to ruin anything, she was just telling the story about how Beyonce kept her from going to jail that night.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hangin' with Chief Keef's baby mama. He took her on a $75,000 shopping spree at Gucci for her birthday. And she posted on Instagram wearing his chain... 

Hanging with the nigga that’s #1 on the billboards ----

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

We told you yesterday about a woman who accused Jamie Foxx of hitting her with his man part back in 2002... she said she came forward because of the #MeToo movement. Jamie emphatically denies this happened.



And Nas is releasing his new album TOMORROW! 

