Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/13: Kim K Meets Alice Johnson

Kim K meets Alice Johnson! Plus, remember the Fyre Festival scam? The scammer is busted again! Plus, did Jamie Foxx hit a woman with his junk? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kim Kardashian will meet the woman she helped free from prison, Alice Johnson, in person! Alice is prepared to help Kim with cases just like hers.

TODAY Exclusive: @HodaKotb sits down with @KimKardashian and Alice Johnson. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/zLhBGb4YYC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018



Billy McFarland is the guy that got Ja Rule to go in with him on the disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas last year... Billy had scammed investors and all the fans who'd bought tickets! Well, Billy's back at it... he was arrested for scamming $100,000-worth of fake tickets to exclusive fashion, music, and sporting events. Annnd he's been out on bail this whole time. He's now facing 40 years in prison.

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is accused of selling nearly $100,000 in bogus tickets to events like the Met Gala, Coachella, and the Grammys https://t.co/4CP7q4XgKr — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 13, 2018

Trippie Redd was arrested for aggravated assault and battery. This is the second time in a month he's been arrested for alleged assault. A woman says he pistol whipped her. The accuser and Trippie's girlfriend got into an argument, so he tried to step in... but took it too far.

SMFH: Freshman Rapper Trippie Redd Hugs A XX "L" After Being Arrested For Pistol Whipping A Woman In Atlanta



(Image via Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)https://t.co/8FmxLxkT5H pic.twitter.com/tfLwXH7YXW — Bossip (@Bossip) June 12, 2018

Jamie Foxx is being accused of slapping a woman with his penis. The woman claims that this happened back in 2002 in Vegas. She says he tried to get her to perform oral sex but when she refused, he hit her in the face with his penis.

Woman Claims Jamie Foxx Hit Her with Penis in 2002, He's Fighting Back Legally https://t.co/xfJKzitEQF — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2018



