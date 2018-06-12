Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/12: Meek Mill's Lawyers Still Trying To Oust Judge

Meek Mill still attempting to get judge removed from his case. Plus, Lil Wayne accused of a hate crime? And Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged... already. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Meek Mill's lawyers are still trying to get Judge Brinkley off the case. They took it to the PA Supreme Court, but they denied him... the vote was split 3/3. There could've been a tie-breaker but one of the judges didn't participate and we don't know why. One of the deniers said he can raise the issue after his June 18th hearing. So he has to go see her AGAIN and then try to get her off the case.

Meek Mill's request to remove controversial judge denied by PA Supreme Court. https://t.co/jwTNFkDaEX pic.twitter.com/fZlLgqxfBb — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 12, 2018

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are being sued by an ex-business partner, Steven Lamar, who is claiming they left him out of $100 million in unpaid royalties. Lamar claimed he proposed the idea of a celebrity-endorsed headphone line in 2006 to Dre and Iovine. The three of them fell out, and Dre and Iovine sued him for breach of contract. He gave up his rights and they gave him 4% on every headphone sold... he was getting royalties until Beats was bought by Apple.

Hollywood Docket: Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine go to trial in $100M Beats headphone royalties case https://t.co/StoxNY2Tzw pic.twitter.com/Nq5InKM1Md — billboard (@billboard) June 8, 2018

Lil Wayne is being sued for a hate crime... A guy in California claims he was working security at the door of a BET Awards after party in 2016. He claims Wayne was belligerent; that he punched him, knocked him to the ground, and threw a glass with liquor in his face and yelled, "F you, white boy." Wayne's camp denies he hit the guy, but the guard is suing Wayne, his label, and the club for damages for assault and battery. (But Wayne is like 5'4, 130 lbs. while you're a bouncer and you're trying to say he knocked you out?? We know no one will believe you that he knocked you out, so that's why you're whining that it's a "hate crime".)

A security guard is suing Lil Wayne for a hate crime after claiming Weezy punched him & yelled "F*ck you white boy!" https://t.co/NxNKU5L3NN pic.twitter.com/Ve1939naLQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 9, 2017

And Ariana Grande is engaged! Now, check out the time line... she and Mac Miller dated for two years. Four weeks ago, we found out they broke up and that same week Mac got a DUI. Then three weeks ago, it was confirmed that she was casually dating Pete Davidson from SNL. And the day before we found out about Pete and Ariana, Pete said he ended it with another girl! And last week, Pete got two tattoos as a tribute to Ari and now this week they're engaged. (We think they were messing around the whole time...)

The relationship has only been public for a few weeks https://t.co/L6kMEAxrW7 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 11, 2018

