Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/11: De Niro Disses Trump

Robert De Niro slams Trump! Plus, Birdman loses his house, while Bey & Jay share some uncomfortable pics. More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Robert De Niro is open about his dislike for Trump! Last night at the Tony Awards, he had to introduce Bruce Springsteen and the first thing he did when he got to the mic was say, "F--- Trump!" It got a standing ovation - the show was basically over! There are three things in life you're not gonna boo... that's Jesus, babies, and Robert De Niro!

Robert De Niro's uncensored attack on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/XjE3nIeLSu — The Guardian (@guardian) June 11, 2018

So, Birdman lost his Miami mansion. He defaulted on a $12 million loan, so he used his house as collateral and has to sell it.

Birdman reportedly agrees to sell Miami mansion after defaulting on payments: https://t.co/g5cLCs8g11 pic.twitter.com/hZds8QMfGE — Complex (@Complex) June 11, 2018

Nicki Minaj and Future announced their NICKIHNDRXX tour this fall! They'll be in Boston, Mohegan Sun, and Brooklyn in October! Tickets go on sale this Friday!

JUST ANNOUNCED: @NICKIMINAJ & @1future's

NICKIHNDRXX TOUR. Presales start 6/12 at 10am local time.



Get more info here. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 11, 2018

So remember last year when Trey Songz was sued by a woman who went to see him at a strip club in Philly? She tried to get a picture and he allegedly smacked the phone out of her hands and broke her glasses? So there's a new lawsuit for the same case by the woman's cousin who said she was there. She claims Trey twisted her arm and wrist, that her injuries could cause cosmetic disfigurement, and that she had to get psychiatric treatment. She's suing for medical expenses and other damages. (Where is the music, Trey?!? There's gotta be something else you can do with your time!)

Trey Songz Sued by Female Fan Claiming He Twisted Her Arm https://t.co/CU3eSYjdSq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2018

And of course there were those naked pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z that the internet was talking about over the weekend... it was uncomfortable . They are in the tour book.

