Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/1: Drake/Pusha Beef Getting Crowded

This Drake vs. Pusha T beef is getting crowded AF! More and more people are getting pulled in! Get the latest in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Pusha T is now claiming that Drake offered money for embarrassing information on him...

You got a 100k floating around for info? Can’t no amount of money create skeletons that don’t exist... #ImUpset -- — King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 1, 2018

Pusha T says Drake spent $100,000 to dig up dirt on him https://t.co/c34s9yY39V pic.twitter.com/FmMhn5Ba7h — billboard (@billboard) June 1, 2018

Push didn't back it up with receipts though, so he might be just trolling. He know he got it right now, settle down.



Meanwhile, Van Lathan is saying Drake is ready to deal with the situation...

Have it on an incredibly good source that Drake is about to "Deal With The Situation." — VanLathan (@VanLathan) May 30, 2018

And Juelz Santana thinks Push OD'd on it. He said Push went too far and it was just satisfactory; that he started it all and everyone just wanted to see Drake lose. (I agree with everything, except that Push went too far - I think Push did what he had to do... I'm still #AubreyGang, I don't care!)

And A$AP Rocky got thrown in on it, too! Rumor is that Push got info from Rocky because Rocky allegedly dated Sophie the porn star and was seeing her while she was pregnant! After this happened, A$AP went on Twitter and said to keep his name out of it! The same blog says Sophie married a man for a green card and is still married.

Apparently @asvpxrocky was seeing Sophie while she was pregnant.https://t.co/UOsoamVMt5 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) June 1, 2018

Meanwhile, we still lookin' for Drake! Aubrey, where are you!?

