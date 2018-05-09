Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/9: T-Swift Shades Ye On Tour

T-Swift is still playing the victim from that whole KimYe incident! Plus, Juelz Santana gets house arrest and R. Kelly is fed up with accusations! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Bill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors are being rescinded, among everything else we've learned. He doesn't have much of anything left.

Juelz Santana... we know he was caught with a gun and alleged drugs in the airport. He got charged with two felonies and was released on $500,000 bail. He was put on house arrest and can only leave to attend court or medical appointments. So he pleaded for less restrictive bail so he could perform because that's his only source of income... But his lawyer pulled the plug on the hearing for reasons we don't know. He's back in court tomorrow.

Taylor Swift is on her Reputation Tour and she put a Cobra on the stage... she says it was because she was called a snake when she went through a really low time. This stems from that incident awhile back when Kanye mentioned her in his song 'Famous' and Taylor played the victim, but Kim Kardashian aired her out and posted the video saying that Taylor KNEW about it and was cool with it - she insinuated that Kim was a bully. This was ALL on stage at her performance. On the other side of things, Kanye said Taylor is one of the factors that caused his nervous breakdown saying that after interrupting her at the VMAs and the 'Famous' drama, it affected his air play.

R. Kelly is fed up with accusations about holding women hostage and brainwashing them - he says it's a ploy to get into his pocket and tarnish his legacy. And BTW, there's a new girl coming forward filing a criminal complaint against him saying he got her high on drugs and gave her an STD. He's victim blaming...

