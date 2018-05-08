Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/8: Blac Chyna Broke Up With Teen BF

Highlights from the Met Gala! Plus, Wendy Williams spills tea about R. Kelly... but do we believe it? And Blac Chyna is single! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Blac Chyna and her (teen) boyfriend YBN Almighty have broken up! Are we surprised?

YBN Almighty on Blac Chyna: "I cut her off bro" https://t.co/lcksQOw1Oi pic.twitter.com/Jk5aYVZo4h — Complex (@Complex) May 7, 2018

BTW, Blac Chyna is losing money on her appearances! When she was with Rob Kardashian she'd get $30,000, but now promoters aren't giving her more than $7000!

BLAC CHYNA: SHE'S WORTH LESS Without Kardashian Ties https://t.co/4fFipBgy8N Your thoughts on this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) May 7, 2018

So we told you about the whole #MuteRKelly movement, asking people and companies to cut ties with the artist. Even Questlove is onboard. And now, Lifetime is reportedly working on a documentary series which will focus on his alleged history of abuse against women.

R. Kelly doc series and TV movie greenlit by Lifetime https://t.co/NOJzDTp8qh pic.twitter.com/jBioBrqQwS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 7, 2018

And Wendy Williams said R. Kelly confided in her saying he can't read, write, or do math... how'd he pay for all his concubines?

The Met Gala was last night! Here's a few quick highlights!



The theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Rihanna won, hands down - she was dressed as the Pope! (So, naturally I'm Catholic now! My religion has changed because Rihanna slayed!)

2 Chainz proposed to his wife on the Met Gala red carpet and it was cute!

Aww! ICYMI! @2chainz proposed to his wife (yes, they've been married since 2013) on the #MetGala red carpet and this is #RelationshipGoals! https://t.co/5UL31xnO3G — hot937 (@hot937) May 8, 2018

And Cardi B's security allegedly attacked an overzealous fan who wanted an autograph!

Cardi B's security team is being accused of violently beating down a fan after the 2018 Met Galahttps://t.co/0aCuFXVv9D — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 8, 2018

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were seen looking kind of friendly at each other at the Gala. Nicki did an interview on the red carpet and she talked about being the bad guy... and when she's dropping her new album.

Blessings on blessings on blessingshttps://t.co/SBrTC2ffjz — #BETMusic (@BETMusic) May 8, 2018

.@NICKIMINAJ Brings the "Bad Guy" to the 2018 #METGala & officially announces her fourth album. pic.twitter.com/DU4P22C1AY — Onika Maraj Lite ™ (@OTMLite) May 8, 2018

