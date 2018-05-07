Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/7: Khloe & Tristan Still Together

May 7, 2018
Brittany Jay
Khloe is not only still with Tristan, but cheering him on! Plus, Celina Powell admits she LIED! And G-Eazy gets off easy. Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay! 

Avengers: Infinity War has been out for 11 days and has already hit one billion dollars worldwide! It beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens by one day. 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together, despite his trifling... she was court side at his game against the Raptors, cheering him on. 

Childish Gambino broke the internet dropping a new video 'This Is America'! 



Instagram thottie Celina Powell--who'd allegedly "confirmed" that Offset was the father of her child--finally admit that she LIED THE ENTIRE TIME. She never messed with Offset and she was never pregnant. (People like her make it bad for the real homewreckers. At least be living your truth!)



Trey Songz is officially off the hook with the misdemeanor domestic violence charges from the All-Star Weekend incident. They cleared the felony ones, now the misdemeanor is cleared, so the case is closed. 



Kodak Black announced that he's writing a book...

And G-Eazy! Last week we talked about him getting arrested for swinging on security at a club in Sweden and having that booger sugar in his pocket. He was charged with assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest, but he avoided jail time and got sentenced to two years probation and has to pay fines/restitution. 

