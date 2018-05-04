Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/4: Meek Mill's DocuSeries

Meek Mill speaks out about addiction. He's also going to be part of a new docu-series. Plus, Drake gets in trouble with the NBA and G-Eazy faces charges. Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

La Toya Jackson had a stroke! Her secret half-sister and daughter shared it on Instagram that they are praying for her health to get back in order.

Drake is about to be banned from the NBA... y'all know he's very passionate about the Toronto Raptors, he's like their global ambassador... well, they had to warn him not to use bad language during a game against the Cavs.

Meek Mill did a press conference and spoke about his battle with opioid addiction while on probation. He said he was scared to tell his probation officer, but when he did she helped get him rehab. He argued that people on probation shouldn't be penalized for having an addiction. It can prevent people from seeking potentially life-saving treatment.

Meek Mill is also going to be a part of a six-part docu-series with Amazon and Roc Nation that will show his rise to fame and will look at his journey through the criminal justice system and high incarceration rates for people of color.

Wale had interesting view on skin color and his career...

G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden. He was at a club after his show and was reportedly beligerent. Security asked him to calm down, then police were called... and found cocaine in his possession, so yeah, he's facing charges. His girlfriend Halsey was with him.

