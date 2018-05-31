Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/31: Drake Explains Blackface Pic

It's still alllll about that Pusha T vs. Drake beef... and now Wendy Williams and Drake's dad are part of it! Sip all the tea with Brittany Jay!

First, we gotta talk about that photo of Drake in blackface that Pusha used as album artwork! Well, Drake has an explanation...

Drake responds to the blackface image Pusha-T used as a part of his cover for “The Story of Adidon.” pic.twitter.com/X5ON0NeRIx — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 31, 2018

And THEN Wendy Williams steps into the picture... she calls Drake out for not writing his own music and says he's stupid enough to wear blackface AND laughed at his dad for the Steve Harvey suit line. And Dennis Graham dragged her on Instagram!

(And Wrexx had to apologize to Brittany for saying yesterday that Drake was losing. His song is ALREADY in rotation at radio stations, so that's a W! It's 1-nothing, Canada!) LOL!

Anyway, Drake has until tomorrow to respond! Get it together!

