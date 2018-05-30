Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/30: Pusha vs. Drake

It's alllll about that Pusha T vs. Drake beef! Sip all the tea with Brittany Jay... and see where she stands on this!



So Pusha has responded to Drake's 'Duppy Freestyle' released last week... and he's coming at Drizzy with some heavy accusations in his diss track!

"You are hiding a child, let that boy come home" https://t.co/lcXUyShCA2 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 30, 2018

Brittany's take on this whole beef? If Drake takes an L, I'm going down with him! I'm not a new Pusha T fan!

People are saying the longer you take to respond to a diss track, the crazier you look... we saw this with Meek Mill, and Nicki vs. Remi.

And Drake DID say in an interview years back that he's not a battle rapper, but he always stays ready!



Drizzy needs to hit with a back to back or something... we'll play it on the radio, it'll be charting! I wanna give him until Friday, but I need something by tonight!

AUBREY, I NEED ANSWERS! YOU CANNOT GO OUT LIKE THIS!

I feel like it's Round Two and Pusha T won this round, but Drake won Round One with 'Duppy'. And until Drake responds, Round Two is still a go!

#TeamDrake

