Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/3: Jay-Z's Roc Nation News

Jay-Z has some big news! And Rihanna and Drake are no longer friends?!? And Bill Cosby's wife stands by her man. Sip all of today's Tea For The Day! (Brittany was out today, so the boys held it down as best they could!)

Jay-Z announced that Roc Nation is launching its own television division! Get that cash!

Bill Cosby's wife says that his conviction is "mob justice" and not actual justice.

Bill Cosby's wife calls for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind her husband's sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone. https://t.co/yk8BjqU47P — The Associated Press (@AP) May 3, 2018

In a recent interview, Rihanna said she and Drake are no longer friends!

Rihanna and Drake aren't even FRIENDS anymore -- https://t.co/uPfYHqArVY — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 3, 2018

Remember that whole Kevin Hart cheating/extortion scandal? Well, we now know who was extorting him! It was someone close to Kevin who'd been around him for fifteen years! He put him in a number of movies including Think Like a Man 2. His name is Jonathan Todd Jackson and he now faces one count each of felony attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video https://t.co/Ha2qxm0t3b pic.twitter.com/0M3pfS1iJg — billboard (@billboard) May 3, 2018

