Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/20: Chris Brown Gets Sued

Chris Brown is being sued! Plus, Tristan Thompson speaks out... and Cardi B announced the sex of her baby! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Chris Brown is being sued for $17 million by a woman who claims she was raped at his house by one of his friends at a party last year. He supplied all sorts of drugs and forced her to hook up with Chris and another man, Lowell Grissom. She also claims there was a woman there and this woman sat on her face... while menstruating. She alleges that Grissom raped her twice. She reported it to LAPD, but they could not determine whether it was forced or consensual. Chris Brown's lawyer says it's a money grab.





Chris Brown Sued by Woman Alleging Rape and False Imprisonment https://t.co/YUxjs04VuK — TMZ (@TMZ) May 9, 2018

Cardi B announced she and Offset are having a baby girl!

Do they make baby red bottoms? Cardi B announces that she's having a baby girl! https://t.co/zr4nt4glaV pic.twitter.com/VdpVOPuCwI — E! News (@enews) May 9, 2018

Tristan Thompson spoke out for the first time saying having daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian made him more emotional and that it's different than his son, but it's fun and it changes you. Hmm, what sort of change?

Tristan Thompson is opening up about parenthood in a rare, personal interview and spoiler alert: True has green eyes! https://t.co/A0gbPtwDg5 — E! News (@enews) May 9, 2018

Remember Teairra Mari ? Well she's on a sex tape! Someone leaked a sex tape of her performing oral sex and a pic of baby juice on her face! She said her social media was compromised, "The person posted what was in the moment, private, and sacred. Moving forward, I recognize I need to be more cautious and discerning. Revenge porn is a crime in California and I will pursue justice."

Teairra Mari says she'll be in "pursuit of justice" after ex-lover released explicit photos online https://t.co/qmC9rgV5xL pic.twitter.com/JcINLLtYxr — billboard (@billboard) May 10, 2018

