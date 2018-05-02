Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/2: Kanye's Opioid Addiction

And ttttoday!

May 2, 2018
Brittany Jay
Kanye is going through some thinnngss. Plus, Nicki Minaj is sued over a t-shirt... and is Jackie Chan homophobic? Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay! 

Jackie Chan's daughter, Etta, posted a video with her girlfriend saying they've been homeless for two months because their parents are homophobic!



Nicki Minaj is being sued for a t-shirt design. She made a shirt that says, "I <3 Nicki" with the heart inverted like breasts. But an artist claims it was their design first. He's suing Nicki and her label.

Katt Williams is also being sued for injuring a server with a salt shaker back in 2016. Katt and friends were at a restaurant and told they had to wait. Katt allegedly got upset and threw a salt shaker at his face causing severe injuries (ten stitches!), so the server is seeking damages for his medical expenses and impairment of earning capacity.



Kanye West is going through a lot of things! He admitted he got lipsuction because he didn't want to get made fun of like Rob Kardashian. After that, he became addicted to opioids. The doctor has also prescribed him something for his mental health, ordering him to take three pills a day, but he said they messed with his mind so he's taking one or two a week. Ye says the meds are problematic. 



He's also shared his plan for his album cover -- to use photo of the doctor who performed the last surgery on his mother before she died in 2007. Dr. Adams is not happy about this. He wrote an open letter to Kanye, which Ye posted! He also goes on to say that Donda's death was due to negligence by a nurse! Kanye responded by thanking him for this connection and that he can't wait to sit with him and start healing. 

