Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/2: Kanye's Opioid Addiction

Kanye is going through some thinnngss. Plus, Nicki Minaj is sued over a t-shirt... and is Jackie Chan homophobic? Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

Jackie Chan's daughter, Etta, posted a video with her girlfriend saying they've been homeless for two months because their parents are homophobic!

Jackie Chan's daughter says she is homeless and living under a bridge with girlfriend...https://t.co/FnD9ryEdPV pic.twitter.com/hHo9hh4wUi — LADbible (@ladbible) April 30, 2018

Nicki Minaj is being sued for a t-shirt design. She made a shirt that says, "I <3 Nicki" with the heart inverted like breasts. But an artist claims it was their design first. He's suing Nicki and her label.

Nicki Minaj Sued for Stealing Booby T-Shirts https://t.co/FuLj9ruBQd — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018

Katt Williams is also being sued for injuring a server with a salt shaker back in 2016. Katt and friends were at a restaurant and told they had to wait. Katt allegedly got upset and threw a salt shaker at his face causing severe injuries (ten stitches!), so the server is seeking damages for his medical expenses and impairment of earning capacity.

Katt Williams allegedly lost his cool and hurled a salt shaker at a restaurant worker's face, causing a "severe" gash, a new lawsuit claims https://t.co/RVXXqbIaWf pic.twitter.com/FciKC4gFXc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 1, 2018

Kanye West is going through a lot of things! He admitted he got lipsuction because he didn't want to get made fun of like Rob Kardashian. After that, he became addicted to opioids. The doctor has also prescribed him something for his mental health, ordering him to take three pills a day, but he said they messed with his mind so he's taking one or two a week. Ye says the meds are problematic.

Kanye West shunned doctors who told him to take three pills a day & says he takes one or two a week. Do you think being “off your meds” is a good excuse for Kanye or should he still be held responsible for his words? #Kanye #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/4dB1KzkyEC — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) May 2, 2018

He's also shared his plan for his album cover -- to use photo of the doctor who performed the last surgery on his mother before she died in 2007. Dr. Adams is not happy about this. He wrote an open letter to Kanye, which Ye posted! He also goes on to say that Donda's death was due to negligence by a nurse! Kanye responded by thanking him for this connection and that he can't wait to sit with him and start healing.

Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing pic.twitter.com/rlRGBZObOF — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!