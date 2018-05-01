Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/1: Meek Mill's Release Conditions

And ttttoday!

May 1, 2018
Brittany Jay
Meek Mill can now leave Philly. Plus, more artists speak up to #MuteRKELLY... and is Blac Chyna pregnant by her teenage boyfriend? Get the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

The judge has finally cut Meek Mill a break and lightened up on his jail release conditions. The original conditions said he had to live in Philadelphia County, but now he can live in the county next door. And he's allowed to leave the state on business. He just has to submit 72 hours in advance. And he still has to submit urine tests. 



We told you about Kelis breaking my heart about Nas saying that he laid hands on her... he's been silent on the whole thing, but he posted a throwback pic of him and his son and there were several comments, one said, "God blessed you when you left that woman" and he responded with several "100" emojis.

This is what it’s all about. Pure Peace & Pure Love. Pure Happiness! ❤️ #tb #fathersandsons

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on



Rick Ross is still having health issues. The audience at a recent show had to wait an hour because he was having seizures and a hard time breathing. 

Migos were involved in a brawl outside of a hotel after a valet asked Quavo to move a car. Words were allegedly exchanged and the valet ended up getting hit. No one knew who threw the punches first, but Quavo was one of four people cited for battery against the two hotel employees, soooo... Quavo's facing some charges right now. 



We told you about the #MuteRKELLY movement yesterday... now more artists including Vince Staples, John Legend, and Questlove are standing alongside the women calling for R. Kelly's cancellation! 

This is super-allegedly, but Blac Chyna is reportedly pregnant with her third child by her 18-year-old boyfriend. We don't know if it's true, but we'll keep you posted. 

