Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 5/1: Meek Mill's Release Conditions

The judge has finally cut Meek Mill a break and lightened up on his jail release conditions. The original conditions said he had to live in Philadelphia County, but now he can live in the county next door. And he's allowed to leave the state on business. He just has to submit 72 hours in advance. And he still has to submit urine tests.

.@MeekMill's travel restrictions have been lifted and he can now travel for work ----https://t.co/dRwfPLmETj — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 30, 2018

We told you about Kelis breaking my heart about Nas saying that he laid hands on her... he's been silent on the whole thing, but he posted a throwback pic of him and his son and there were several comments, one said, "God blessed you when you left that woman" and he responded with several "100" emojis.

So Nas’ response to allegations of domestic violence is to post an old shot of him and their son while co-signing shots of his ex-wife? pic.twitter.com/MueoyaYRVz — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 1, 2018

Rick Ross is still having health issues. The audience at a recent show had to wait an hour because he was having seizures and a hard time breathing.

Rick Ross reportedly suffered seizures before a recent show but went on to perform https://t.co/RVRZCGjwbr — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 30, 2018

Migos were involved in a brawl outside of a hotel after a valet asked Quavo to move a car. Words were allegedly exchanged and the valet ended up getting hit. No one knew who threw the punches first, but Quavo was one of four people cited for battery against the two hotel employees, soooo... Quavo's facing some charges right now.

Migos were reportedly involved in a scuffle that took place outside of a Las Vegas hotel over the weekend https://t.co/tzTAyEgyhO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 29, 2018

We told you about the #MuteRKELLY movement yesterday ... now more artists including Vince Staples, John Legend, and Questlove are standing alongside the women calling for R. Kelly's cancellation!

Standing alongside the women and sisters in the LONG OVERDUE CANCELLATION of Rkelly. #TimesUp… https://t.co/F9RUKVywXw — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 30, 2018

This is super-allegedly, but Blac Chyna is reportedly pregnant with her third child by her 18-year-old boyfriend. We don't know if it's true, but we'll keep you posted.

So Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna, 29, is 'PREGNANT' with her third child - with her 18-year-old rapper beau https://t.co/elwgAwYVIW — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) April 30, 2018

