Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/9/18

Charges dropped against Trey Songz, while Conor McGregor awaits his next court date. And Cardi B reveals what we ALL knew already! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Black Panther has now made $665.4 million domestically which makes it the third highest grossing film in North American history. It has passed Titanic and is only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar.

"Black Panther" unseats "Titanic," becoming the third highest grossing movie at the U.S. box office https://t.co/0NNQClJ0o4 pic.twitter.com/FbzC0PI1zu — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 8, 2018

Trey Songz was being accused of assaulting a girl during NBA All Star Weekend. All felony criminal charges have been dropped. The L.A. District Attorney is skeptical of the woman's credibility after Trey's lawyer had several witness statements contradicting her story. So now the case has gone to the city attorney and he will decide whether to charge with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, but for right now he's in the clear.

Trey Songz' Felony Domestic Violence Case Rejected by D.A.'s Office https://t.co/H2ziO6aJrR — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2018

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor appears in court for his arraignment following a violent incident outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fighter's been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, police said. https://t.co/jrAyV3rY4J pic.twitter.com/U76DeIanqu — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2018

We talked about Conor McGregor, how he turned himself in after he threw something through the bus window, smashing the glass and injuring a couple UFC fighters... well, he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. He was released on a $50,000 bond and he's allowed to leave the U.S., but he has to be back for his June court date.Speaking of bail, this weekend Juelz Santana was released on a $500k bond with his mother's New Jersey house! The judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and be on 24 hour lockdown. And he must surrender his passport.

Juelz Santana has been let out of jailhttps://t.co/X858f0bYUF — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 6, 2018

And Cardi B finally admits she's pregnant! She was waiting to announce it on a high profile radio show, but decided to do it on SNL instead because it's a bigger platform. So she performed 'Bodak Yellow' and wore something covering up her stomach, then she performed 'Be Careful' wearing a white dress that showed her whole silhouette. She got a gut full of Offset!

She posted a video backstage saying that she's finally free! And is she having a GIRL? Her sister Hennessy wrote on Instagram saying she wished she was older than Cardi so she could hold and kiss her when she was a baby and now she'll be able to hold Cardi's baby and give HER all the kisses and hugs. But she got called out and changed the caption.