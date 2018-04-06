Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/6/18

Black Panther will be the first film shown in over three decades in Saudi Arabia! Plus, Cardi B already dominating the charts... but deflecting pregnancy rumors! And more custody drama for Nas and Kelis! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

Saudi Arabia has a young 32-year-old prince and he's trying to make changes to moderate Islam. So women can get their licenses now. And they're ending a 35-year-old cinema ban on April 18th and they're opening it with Black Panther!

Cardi B has been doing promo for new album Invasion of Privacy -- it came out today and it's already gold on a technicality... because 'Bodak Yellow' is on the album and that single went five-times platinum, so since ten tracks equal one album sale, she's already moved 500,000 units, so it's already gold! She's set up to win - her team is SO LIT! It doesn't count towards first week sales, but still!

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' already went gold, thanks to this technicality https://t.co/uyqfGnCaIR pic.twitter.com/trBhATne7i — Forbes (@Forbes) April 6, 2018



And last night was her album release party and Bardi's looking pretty pregnant... she can't hide it no more! But she's still denying it and deflecting. She says, "People can't expect me to be open about everything." She said to listen to her album to learn more, but there's nothing about no baby on there, so... that was a lie.

Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: ‘People Cannot Expect Me to Be Open About Everything’ #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0J7Oxt pic.twitter.com/95FHkj9ECs — People (@people) April 6, 2018

And her baby daddy of Migos... well, they were pulled over in their tour bus in North Carolina because the cops smelled weed from the bus. The cops found 420 grams of weed, 26 oz. of codeine and Xanex, four people were arrested but none of the Migos. They have yet to comment.

Migos Tour Bus Pulled Over, Entourage Members Arrested for Drugs https://t.co/dKuXcsaSmZ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2018

Conor McGregor turned himself into police last night. He and his entourage got into a huge fight with other UFC Fighters at the Barclays Center while doing media for an upcoming event. 25 people were involved and in the video, you see him chasing a bus, he threw a dolly at the window and it shattered. He injured a few people. He also allegedly punched someone in the face. He was charged with three counts of misdemeanor, assault, one criminial mischief charge, and one count of felony criminal assault. The president of UFC is upset and disappointed. He says people will sue for sure and McGregor's future with UFC is in jeopardy.

Conor McGregor and his crew go BERSERK in crazy bus attack! #TMZ #TMZSports pic.twitter.com/FGsTA4f0Ql — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2018

And two weeks ago, we talked about how Nas and Kelis had worked out joint custody of their son, Knight. Well, they're back in court. Nas is asking to penalize Kelis because she refuses to let him take their son. Kelis said it was because he wanted to stay with her during Passover, but Nas says it was his weekend, holiday or not. Nas also says this isn't the first time she's given him a hard time.

NAS: KELIS KEPT OUR KID DURING PASSOVER... Who Knew? https://t.co/KSu5PQ685D What do you think of this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) April 6, 2018

