Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/27: Bill Cosby Found Guilty

Karma has caught up to Bill Cosby. Plus, Cardi B gets thrown a lawsuit. And Ciara is upset with Future bailing on their son's visitation. More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

As we know, EDM DJ/producer Avicii died last week at age 28. And this week, his family released a statement saying it was suicide. They say he could not go on any longer and wanted to find peace.

Avicii could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. pic.twitter.com/mmDDJRtzZq — TMZ (@TMZ) April 27, 2018

Cardi B is being sued by her former manager, Shaft (born Klenord Raphael) for $10 million. He managed her in 2015 and feels he played a pivotal role in making her blow up. He claimed that he discovered her and he's credited as a co-writer on 'Bodak Yellow'. He says that ever since she blew up, she closed him out of her career. He had texts to support that he set her up to be on Love and Hip Hop New York and helped her get a record deal. Just last month, Cardi switched over to the same management as her baby daddy Offset and Migos.

It looks like Cardi B has a lawsuit on her hands https://t.co/WPFEWjQfKR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 27, 2018

Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He could get up to ten years and be fined $25,000 per count!

After 13 hours of deliberation, a jury found Bill Cosby guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. https://t.co/GX5jcONQzC — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 26, 2018

Prosecutors argued that Cosby was a flight risk because he has a lot of money and a plane. He lashed out and said, "I don't have a plane, you a-hole!" The judge said he allowed Cosby to remain free on bail, but was ordered to remain in the county until sentencing. Because of his age and health issues, he won't lock him up before his next hearing.

Bill Cosby lashes out and calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after jury finds him guilty of indecent assault https://t.co/F5zJTs6kTH — TIME (@TIME) April 26, 2018

Ciara filed documents against Future saying that he's missed too many visitations with their son. Documents say that he missed 37% of the scheduled visits and cancels at the last minute. And when the child goes to visit, he spends more time with his grandparents instead of Future.

Ciara says Future has missed 37% of scheduled visits with their son https://t.co/SDbl8ECQ4y pic.twitter.com/MW2jzEln8D — Rap-Up (@RapUp) April 27, 2018

