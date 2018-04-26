Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/26: Kelis Speaks Out On Nas

Kelis opens up with accusations against Nas! Plus, Janelle Monae talks sexuality, while Cardi B takes a baby break. Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

Cardi B announced that after her upcoming Broccoli City Festival performance in D.C., she's taking a break until the baby is born. But she'll be back for the Bruno Mars tour!

#BardiGang: @iamcardib says she's taking a break from performing until the baby is born! https://t.co/tj2iPeMHzi — hot937 (@hot937) April 26, 2018

Janelle Monae is promoting her new album and there were rumors going around that she's gay or bisexual. And there were also rumors that she messed around with Tessa Thompson (who was in Dear White People, Creed, and more), so she stopped by Rolling Stone and said she is pansexual. This means she's attracted to anyone regardless of their sex or gender identity - meaning man, woman, or trans. Live your best life, Sis!

Janelle Monáe appears on our cover. In the story, she opens up about her new album, sexuality, Prince and more https://t.co/npVzAbJylc pic.twitter.com/jUMhH0qGWf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 26, 2018

Russell Simmons' sexual assault lawsuit has been dismissed. The woman Jennifer Jarosik claimed he sexually assaulted her and sued him for millions of dollars. Russell says it was a money grab on the wave of the #MeToo movement. He also added that she sent nude texts after the alleged incident and the judge dismissed the case with prejudiced, meaning she cannot refile.

Rape lawsuit against Russell Simmons dropped https://t.co/TvktQKdSMC pic.twitter.com/zPUxvJlmCs — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 25, 2018

Meek Mill talked to Lester Holt and Dateline. He said he doesn't feel free since he was caught his case when he was 19 and now he's 30. He believes that God is his first lawyer. The whole interview airs tomorrow night at 10:00 on NBC.

In an exclusive interview for an upcoming @DatelineNBC , Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill talks to me about his release from prison and his new mission in life. Saying “Let’s now retire #FreeMeekMill and make it #JusticeReform.” More tonight on @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/uzJeEarJ2m — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) April 25, 2018

Nas and Kelis said a fight between her and Nas left her and her son homeless. She said she took her tour money to put a down payment on a house for all of them. Nas agreed to pay the mortgage, went to spend time with her family, and came back to a foreclosure! she claims Nas stopped paying for the house and said "go F yourself!"

When Kelis said, “I paid the down payment and [Nas> paid the mortgage each month...until he decided to stop paying and i didn’t know until there was a foreclosure notice on my door.”



That is financial abuse at its best. I went through the same with my ex. — Lil’ Mama Wakanda (@bossy_britt) April 26, 2018

She also said that when the photos of Rihanna abused by Chris Brown came out in 2009, she thought about coming forward saying she had bruises all over her body, but she didn't because she's private. She also says that Nas has a drinking issue and would black out and forget about fights the night before.

"I had bruises all over my body at that time.”https://t.co/QeT7FHhpYc — BET (@BET) April 26, 2018

