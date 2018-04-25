Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/25: Meek Is Free!

Meek is FREE! But what's next for him? Plus, Prince's family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. And Derek Fisher is engaged to Gloria Govan! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

Derek Fisher is now engaged to Gloria Govan, Derek's former Lakers teammate Matt Barnes' ex-wife. There was bad blood for awhile, but Matt says it's all good now.

NBA Vet Derek Fisher Is Engaged to the Ex-Wife of Former Teammate and Rival Matt Barnes https://t.co/8GtyT3WnnQ — People (@people) April 25, 2018

Prince's family is suing the Illinois hospital and Walgreens over his death. The family claims the hospital failed to properly investigate his overdose. They thought the pill was hydrocodone but was fake and contained fentanyl. They also accused Walgreens of "dispensing narcotic prescription medications for an invalid medical purpose."

The heirs of Prince have filed a wrongful death suit against an Illinois hospital where the singer was treated, then released, the week before his fatal overdose in 2016. https://t.co/RdUhryfIl2 — NPR (@NPR) April 25, 2018

So we already know that Meek Mill is released from jail. The judge denied him bail with a hearing set for June. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled her decision and released him with no bail and this hearing in June. Now, the hearing in June will determine whether the original drug and weapons case that landed him on probation in the first place should be tossed because of the crooked cop. But the judge is still standing by her decision and won't step down... SMH.

Judge Genece Brinkley reportedly will not step down from Meek Mill case https://t.co/nSbbV0dJKP pic.twitter.com/ddkjvQaBJK — billboard (@billboard) April 25, 2018

