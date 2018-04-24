Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/24: J. Cole Breaks Records

J. Cole smashes streaming records! Plus, Offset takes a paternity test... and what's up with Emily B and Fab together at Coachella?!?! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

J. Cole's new album 'KOD' dropped last Friday and it's already smashed streaming records with 64.5 million streams in the first 24 hours! And he beat Drake's 'Views' by a million!

Cole broke the Apple Music 24-hour record with 64.5 million streams, while gaining 36.7 million streams on Spotify, breaking its first day U.S. album streams record https://t.co/7WS0tLpy2u — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 24, 2018

Kevin Gates was released from prison back in January but his probation restricts him from traveling, which means touring to make money. He also hasn't been able to see his kids, so now he's looking to get a restraining order against his parole officer.

Kevin Gates files restraining order against parole officer. https://t.co/WDlz9LDqew pic.twitter.com/C61975Iatn — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 23, 2018

Celina Powell has claimed that Offset got her pregnant. She had the baby March 23rd. The baby's name is Karma Kiari Cephus... and Kiari Cephus is Offset's real name. Offset was served with paperwork demanding he take a DNA test. A source says he took the test and results will be in soon.

Celina Powell tells us the wild story of how she served Offset papers to get a DNA test & more in this EXCLUSIVE interview: https://t.co/aip9D1olA8 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 23, 2018

Emily B and Fab were seen at Coachella together... a source says they're working through their issues, trying to avoid court, but have to go through the process because charges were already filed. (We're still waiting for the x-ray with the teeth missing... if he's innocent, that's what's up! But don't play with our emotions like this!)

Me yelling at my phone after seeing Emily B was with fab at Coachella ---- pic.twitter.com/9RUgB117vZ — FORTUNE500 (@Nicbabbyy) April 24, 2018

