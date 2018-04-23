Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/23: Kanye x Nas Collab

And ttttoday!

April 23, 2018
Brittany Jay
A former Destiny's Child member wants in at the next reunion! Plus, more trouble for R.Kelly! And Kanye has some big news! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay! 

Beyonce of course brought out Destiny's Child at Coachella and former member Farrah Franklin (she was a member for six months in 2000) says next time she wants to participate. 

So, last week Kanye announced he was working on new projects. And over the weekend, he added that he's producing everything he'd tweeted about AND that he's collabing with Nas! 

Casanova and Tekashi69, they've had an ongoing beef for the past few months. It came to a head this weekend... cops believe a member of Tekashi's entourage fired a shot inside Barclays! Shell casings were found, but no one was hurt. 

It came out last week that R. Kelly allegedly gave a 19-year-old girl herpes on purpose! He took her down without telling her. So now he's been dropped by his lawyer, assistant, and publicist.
 

