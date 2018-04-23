Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/23: Kanye x Nas Collab

A former Destiny's Child member wants in at the next reunion! Plus, more trouble for R.Kelly! And Kanye has some big news! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

Beyonce of course brought out Destiny's Child at Coachella and former member Farrah Franklin (she was a member for six months in 2000) says next time she wants to participate.

Following Destiny's Child glorious #Beychella reunion, Ex-Destiny's Child member Farrah Franklin is ready to join the next reunion: https://t.co/3sbRhx1kXW pic.twitter.com/b8Rqhr5QDN — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 21, 2018

So, last week Kanye announced he was working on new projects. And over the weekend, he added that he's producing everything he'd tweeted about AND that he's collabing with Nas!

Kanye has even more in the works https://t.co/LterXDOr04 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 23, 2018

Casanova and Tekashi69, they've had an ongoing beef for the past few months. It came to a head this weekend... cops believe a member of Tekashi's entourage fired a shot inside Barclays! Shell casings were found, but no one was hurt.

Tekashi69's Crew Under Investigation for Casanova Music Video Shooting https://t.co/7oACLXUPB6 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2018

It came out last week that R. Kelly allegedly gave a 19-year-old girl herpes on purpose! He took her down without telling her. So now he's been dropped by his lawyer, assistant, and publicist.





R. Kelly has been dropped by his publicist, lawyer, and assistant. https://t.co/rCShcHN73P pic.twitter.com/F7fhxoq2rB — The FADER (@thefader) April 21, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!