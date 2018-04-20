Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/20: Nelly's Getting Subpoenaed

Yeezy announces new music! Plus, Havoc says Mobb Deep's former management's lawsuit is garbage. And Nelly is being DRAGGED! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Kanye announced his new album with seven songs will be out in June. Plus he announced projects with Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and Pusha T!

So yesterday, we talked about Mobb Deep's former manager suing the group for $500,000. Havoc said the whole thing is sickening because they waited until after Prodigy died last year. He said all this lawsuit will do is take food out of Prodigy's kids' mouths. Legally, Havoc said he can prove management never did anything for their careers and he might sue the company.

The woman who accused Nelly of sexual assault gave a detailed account of how he forced her to perform oral sex on him. Nelly still denies everything and his girlfriend Shantel Jackson defended him, saying he was with her when all these alleged incidents went down. So now Shantel is being subpoenaed and the accuser wants her to produce all photographs, receipts, social media, airline/bus tickets, phone records and other documents for all of the dates he was accused by different women... and the woman also wants a list of every sexual encounter Nelly has had and his tax returns.

Sorry Ms. Jackson: Nelly’s Rape Accuser Subpoenas Shantel To Prove “She Was There” During Alleged Assault https://t.co/kO7CKkY73c — webgonewild (@webgonewild) April 20, 2018

