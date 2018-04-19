Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/19: 'Yo! MTV Raps' is Returning

The Yo! MTV Raps anniversary show is about to be LIT! Plus, Young M.A. has a... lucrative new side-gig! And will Nicki's album release coincide with her SNL appearance? Get all the deets in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Nicki Minaj will be the musical guest on the season finale of SNL on 5/19! Rumor is she’ll drop her new album that weekend, too.

Nicki Minaj will perform on the season finale of “SNL” next month https://t.co/6J7eJjNOXh pic.twitter.com/Rl9WrRzmiR — Rap-Up (@RapUp) April 19, 2018

Also, J.Lo confirmed that she, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled have a song coming out called 'Quiero Dinero'.

Mobb Deep’s ex-manager is suing them for $500,000 or nearly ten years of expenses. The team says they booked touring, recording, and endorsement deals and also paid advanced to the group and claim they were never reimbursed.

Mobb Deep's Ex-Manager Sues for Half a Million Bucks https://t.co/eRzV8MCHOh — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2018

Yo! MTV Raps is coming back! There's a 30th anniversary concert happening in June in NYC and the lineup includes Big Daddy Kane, Eric B and Rakim, KRS-One, Brand Nubian, Nice and Smooth, Flavor Flav, Onyx, Black Sheep… the list goes on and on! And it’s about to be super lit!!! They’re also bringing the show back as a digital series!

Yo! MTV Raps to celebrate 30th anniversary with concert, new digital series https://t.co/695wmGRTcI — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 18, 2018

Did y’all know that Young M.A. is making porn now?!?! She linked with Pornhub to direct a film called The Gift which features seven women and no men. It’s about a virgin celebrating her birthday and her friends send her off to a luxurious mansion.

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!