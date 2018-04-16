Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/16: Meek Denied Bail Again

And ttttoday!

April 16, 2018
Brittany Jay
Meek Mill was denied bail AGAIN. Plus, Bey and Bardi lit up Coachella! And was Khloe warned about Tristan? Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay! 

WWE's John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up. They were just a month away from their wedding.



Speaking of breakups, we already knew about the trifflin’ idiot that was Tristan Thompson… well, there’s a video that came out that celebrity psychic Tyler Henry predicted this to Khloe’s face at the beginning of their relationship! He told her that he doesn’t see her love life going well for her and that he sees physical distance being an issue and their schedules won’t matchup for a successful relationship.

Mariah Carey’s former mananger is suing Mimi. She claims she owes her money but says it’s about more than money. She’s filing a violation of the American Civil Rights Act, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, as well as Breach of Contract. Yikes. 

Meek Mill was denied bail again this morning. His lawyers asked the judge to toss out his 2008 conviction claiming that prosecutors knew his arresting officer was a dirty cop. Tossing out that conviction out would inevitably mean that he wouldn’t have been able to violate probation on a non-existent case, resulting in his release. But the judge said NO and Meek has to stay locked up until June. 

Justin Bieber was at Coachella over the weekend and he saw a woman getting choked by a man and he punched the guy in the face!

Speaking of Coachella, it was BEYCHELLA (because Beyonce!) and BOCHELLA (because Cardi B!) Bardi was poppin’ her pregnant petunia on stage! LOL!

