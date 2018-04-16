Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 4/16: Meek Denied Bail Again

Meek Mill was denied bail AGAIN. Plus, Bey and Bardi lit up Coachella! And was Khloe warned about Tristan? Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

WWE's John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up. They were just a month away from their wedding.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are CALLING IT QUITS! pic.twitter.com/JdPzuIgJde — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2018

Speaking of breakups, we already knew about the trifflin’ idiot that was Tristan Thompson… well, there’s a video that came out that celebrity psychic Tyler Henry predicted this to Khloe’s face at the beginning of their relationship! He told her that he doesn’t see her love life going well for her and that he sees physical distance being an issue and their schedules won’t matchup for a successful relationship.

Tyler Henry may have just predicted the turmoil between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: "And for you, I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that is reaching its peak." https://t.co/nMiIA95FWL — E! News (@enews) April 13, 2018

Mariah Carey’s former mananger is suing Mimi. She claims she owes her money but says it’s about more than money. She’s filing a violation of the American Civil Rights Act, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, as well as Breach of Contract. Yikes.

Mariah Carey's former manager Stella Stolper has filed legal docs stating that a lawsuit is about to be filed against Mariah.



She claims for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, a Violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act as well as breach of contract. pic.twitter.com/ysOIV0tmZv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2018

Meek Mill was denied bail again this morning. His lawyers asked the judge to toss out his 2008 conviction claiming that prosecutors knew his arresting officer was a dirty cop. Tossing out that conviction out would inevitably mean that he wouldn’t have been able to violate probation on a non-existent case, resulting in his release. But the judge said NO and Meek has to stay locked up until June.

The 2008 conviction against rapper Meek Mill should be overturned and he should get a new trial, the Philadelphia DA's office says https://t.co/5NbLBdcMPI pic.twitter.com/swLPIMIyaW — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 16, 2018

Justin Bieber was at Coachella over the weekend and he saw a woman getting choked by a man and he punched the guy in the face!





Justin Bieber reportedly punched a man accused of grabbing a woman's throat at a #Coachella party https://t.co/10PGK5ISpc pic.twitter.com/ddxbWrURhD — billboard (@billboard) April 16, 2018

Speaking of Coachella, it was BEYCHELLA (because Beyonce!) and BOCHELLA (because Cardi B!) Bardi was poppin’ her pregnant petunia on stage! LOL!

Beyoncé, @KELLYROWLAND and Michelle Williams came together for a Destiny’s Child reunion as part of @coachella, aka #Beychella.https://t.co/MicxmH9rw6 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 15, 2018

Cardi B Performs at Coachella While Pregnant https://t.co/qU2V6zRAPu — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2018

