Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/12/18

Khloe's baby has arrived! And things aren't great with Tristan, obvi. Plus, Meek Mill is being shown a lot of love! And Nicki drops new heat! More in today's Tea for the Day with Brittany Jay!

Khloe Kardashian delivered her baby girl early this morning! Now, she was traumatized and devastated when she found out about Tristan cheating! She even begged the doctor to go back to L.A. – she didn’t even wanna be in Cleveland no more! He said no and of course she went into labor and had the baby in Ohio. Despite what happened, she was going to allow him to be in the room. Also, French Montana started following her back on Instagram again! No word on baby’s name yet.

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Khloé ‘went ballistic’ when she found out about Tristan’s cheating https://t.co/73BQIpgjMm pic.twitter.com/2vSScfEPL0 — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2018

#BREAKING: Khloe Kardashian Has Just Given Birth To A Baby Girl! https://t.co/hIpsfj6L8F — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2018

People are showing Meek Mill a lot of love right now. The mayor of Philadelphia believes that Meek’s case makes clear it the desperate need to continue working with our partners to reform our criminal justice system. But why is the mayor suddenly changing his tune? He wasn’t supporting him the whole time...hmm! Anyway, Meek is supposed to have a bail hearing on Monday.

BREAKING: @PhillyMayor visited Meek Mill in state prison today, says the rapper "would better serve the community outside of prison." This, as the #FreeMeekMill campaign continues to play out in the courts. https://t.co/B54G9CHSEs pic.twitter.com/x5SXfF9Sha — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 11, 2018

Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a crazy looking promo for his new video. At the end of the clip, you see his face on a woman’s body. The video is dropping on Sunday.





Nicki Minaj dropped her two new songs today AND surprised us with a third -- a collab with Young Thug!

