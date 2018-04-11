Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/11/18
And ttttoday!
Mariah reveals her lifetime struggle! Plus, Tristan Thompson is caught creepin'! And why Vivica Fox is still trippin' over 50 Cent! Sip all the tea with Brittany Jay!
Mariah opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder, saying it involves depression and hypermania. She was diagnosed in 2001. She was living in denial and isolation, in fear someone would expose her. It was too heavy a burden, so she's receiving treatment and therapy.
I'm grateful to be sharing this part of my journey with you. @MrJessCagle @people https://t.co/jy1fOk4mMK pic.twitter.com/9E2D2OTARo— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 11, 2018
Vivica A. Fox is writing a book called Every Day I'm Hustling and she talks about her relationship with 50 Cent from fourteen years ago. Wendy Williams asked why she’s still talking about this and Vivica says the relationship haunted her because she found out 50 was going to propose to her.
Vivica A. Fox says she's open to dating 50 Cent again: "Never say never" https://t.co/EWCU6KYuHD pic.twitter.com/7Q8D2QYDMg— billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) April 11, 2018
Meanwhile, 50 went on Instagram and said, “What the f--- is going on here man Damn. Smh..."
What the fuck is going on here--man Damn. Smh --get the strappp NOW ! #lecheminduroi
A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on
TMZ dropped video of Safaree being robbed. It’s hard to tell it was him, but it happens the way he described.
Safaree Samuels Robbed at Gunpoint Caught on Security Video https://t.co/mAZFeZ2TWN— TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018
Speaking of Safaree, Nicki Minaj broke the internet yesterday announcing that she’s releasing two new songs tomorrow!
#ChunLi --Thursday-- 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. pic.twitter.com/3KndGsH7S1— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 10, 2018
#BarbieTingz --Thursday -- 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. pic.twitter.com/038z0t9FlN— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 10, 2018
And finally Tristan Thompson! He's been caught slipping major! He was seen cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women! And a woman named Stephanie Woods posted paparazzi shots of them going into a New York hotel together with a caption that said, “Let us be happy.”
Tristan Thompson Went Back to NYC Hotel with Woman from Nightclub https://t.co/WWw3GCw7b2— TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018
She even shared NSFW Instagram stories and sexts he sent about the nasty things he wanted to do to her. This girl is proud to be a side-chick! Mind you, Khloe is about to have their baby any day!
TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! --: Splash News #TSRExclusive
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
Meanwhile, Tristan’s ex (and mother of his first child) posted, “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.” This was very big of her because Tristan left her for Khloe!
Even Amber Rose reached out to Khloe saying, “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby.”
