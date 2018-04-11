Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/11/18

Mariah reveals her lifetime struggle! Plus, Tristan Thompson is caught creepin'! And why Vivica Fox is still trippin' over 50 Cent! Sip all the tea with Brittany Jay!

Mariah opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder, saying it involves depression and hypermania. She was diagnosed in 2001. She was living in denial and isolation, in fear someone would expose her. It was too heavy a burden, so she's receiving treatment and therapy.

Vivica A. Fox is writing a book called Every Day I'm Hustling and she talks about her relationship with 50 Cent from fourteen years ago. Wendy Williams asked why she’s still talking about this and Vivica says the relationship haunted her because she found out 50 was going to propose to her.

Vivica A. Fox says she's open to dating 50 Cent again: "Never say never" https://t.co/EWCU6KYuHD pic.twitter.com/7Q8D2QYDMg — billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) April 11, 2018



Meanwhile, 50 went on Instagram and said, “What the f--- is going on here man Damn. Smh..."



TMZ dropped video of Safaree being robbed. It’s hard to tell it was him, but it happens the way he described.

Safaree Samuels Robbed at Gunpoint Caught on Security Video https://t.co/mAZFeZ2TWN — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

Speaking of Safaree, Nicki Minaj broke the internet yesterday announcing that she’s releasing two new songs tomorrow!

And finally Tristan Thompson! He's been caught slipping major! He was seen cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women! And a woman named Stephanie Woods posted paparazzi shots of them going into a New York hotel together with a caption that said, “Let us be happy.”

Tristan Thompson Went Back to NYC Hotel with Woman from Nightclub https://t.co/WWw3GCw7b2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

She even shared NSFW Instagram stories and sexts he sent about the nasty things he wanted to do to her. This girl is proud to be a side-chick! Mind you, Khloe is about to have their baby any day!

Meanwhile, Tristan’s ex (and mother of his first child) posted, “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.” This was very big of her because Tristan left her for Khloe!

Even Amber Rose reached out to Khloe saying, “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby.”

