Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/10/18

Q-Tip (who turns 48 today, BTW) is gonna be co-teaching a new jazz and hip hop class at NYU this fall. The class will examine the relationship between jazz and hip hop, which is basically like A Tribe Called Quest's entire discography, so that's like legit.

If you're a student at NYU, Q-Tip could end up being your teacherhttps://t.co/eKbJyWDC3m — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 10, 2018

Nicki Minaj has been posting cryptic tweets on Twitter. One day she posted the number 4, then deleted it. Then last night she posted number 3. And Young Thug also posted 3, then deleted it, so it's either illuminati or a single about to drop!

Nicki Minaj deletes a cryptic tweet for a second day in a row https://t.co/0uny8Q3RaB pic.twitter.com/64wxS6eCxW — billboard (@billboard) April 10, 2018

(It was later confirmed that she's dropping two new songs!)

Cardi B anounced she's teaming up with Fashion Nova to drop her own clothing line!

Some things just really make sense, okurr?! Fashion Nova x Cardi B is a truly special collaboration, and we can’t wait for the big reveal. Coming Fall 2018! pic.twitter.com/9FUKMVHTf8 — FashionNova (@FashionNova) April 10, 2018

Gucci Mane posted a pic and said "the day I invented trap music"...

...but then T.I. fired back with his own post that said, "For the slow ones in the back, August 19, 2003."

Eve was on The Talk and spilled tea about how she was once drugged at an industry party! She said she felt crazy, she knew she wasn't drunk. She reached out to someone she knew at the party and they told her she was just drunk, she started crying -- boogers and all! She went to a private room and she heard a soft voice that said, "It's okay, I'll take care of it" and it was JANET JACKSON! Janet saved Eve from whoever was trying to get at her! And the messed up thing is that Eve knew most of the people at the party personally, nobody helped, and she doesn't know who tried to do that to her.

While discussing the dangers of leaving your drink unattended, @TheRealEve recalls a moment when she unknowingly drank a spiked beverage at a party. Upon realizing that she had been drugged, Eve reveals the woman who came to her rescue - the one-and-only @JanetJackson! pic.twitter.com/hQg1CSo6aT — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2018

Bill Cosby was leaving trial yesterday in Pennsylvania and a woman came out in protest... she had an afro, was topless, and had accusers' names on her body, and was yelling, "Bill Cosby is a rapist" and "women's lives matter." She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. But the true tea is that she was actually on The Cobsy Show! Her name is Nicolle Rochelle and she played Rudy's friend in a few episodes. Does she know something?

Topless protestor charges Bill Cosby with "Women's Lives Matter" painted on her chest https://t.co/V6Mg4WIXcC pic.twitter.com/Bi15PvmamV — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2018

