Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day - 4/10/18

And ttttoday!

April 10, 2018
Brittany Jay
Cardi B is working on a fashion line! Plus, Eve was drugged at a party and you won't believe who saved her! And Nicki Minaj is teasing something! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay! 

Q-Tip (who turns 48 today, BTW) is gonna be co-teaching a new jazz and hip hop class at NYU this fall. The class will examine the relationship between jazz and hip hop, which is basically like A Tribe Called Quest's entire discography, so that's like legit. 



Nicki Minaj has been posting cryptic tweets on Twitter. One day she posted the number 4, then deleted it. Then last night she posted number 3. And Young Thug also posted 3, then deleted it, so it's either illuminati or a single about to drop!

(It was later confirmed that she's dropping two new songs!)



Cardi B anounced she's teaming up with Fashion Nova to drop her own clothing line! 



Gucci Mane posted a pic and said "the day I invented trap music"...

#FBF The Day I Invented Trap Music #Guwop aka #TheEvilGenius #1017Ceo

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

...but then T.I. fired back with his own post that said, "For the slow ones in the back, August 19, 2003." 

Ok,so.... AGAIN for the slow ones in the back... August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!! FOH wit that Christopher Columbus ass... “Look what I discovered,even though they was already here” ass shit!!!! WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS --

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Eve was on The Talk and spilled tea about how she was once drugged at an industry party! She said she felt crazy, she knew she wasn't drunk. She reached out to someone she knew at the party and they told her she was just drunk, she started crying -- boogers and all! She went to a private room and she heard a soft voice that said, "It's okay, I'll take care of it" and it was JANET JACKSON! Janet saved Eve from whoever was trying to get at her! And the messed up thing is that Eve knew most of the people at the party personally, nobody helped, and she doesn't know who tried to do that to her.



Bill Cosby was leaving trial yesterday in Pennsylvania and a woman came out in protest... she had an afro, was topless, and had accusers' names on her body, and was yelling, "Bill Cosby is a rapist" and "women's lives matter." She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. But the true tea is that she was actually on The Cobsy Show! Her name is Nicolle Rochelle and she played Rudy's friend in a few episodes. Does she know something? 

