Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 21 Savage Released

21 Savage has been released! Plus, Smokey Robinson defends J-Lo's Motown tribute. And confirmation on the whole 6ix9ine mess! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

21 Savage was released from an ICE detention center on bond, and pending a hearing. His lawyers released a statement saying he should've been released a long time ago; that he wasn't a flight risk or danger to the community.

After 9 days in an ICE detention center, @21savage

has been released on bond! https://t.co/jU9ZKswfgg — hot937 (@hot937) February 12, 2019

J-Lo's Motown tribute at the GRAMMYs is still a whole issue on social media. Smokey Robinson even spoke out about it...

Smokey Robinson Says Lay Off J Lo, Motown's Not Just for Black People https://t.co/w4IQ7igkeR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2019

Rich the Kid's entourage was robbed at a recording studio where Usher was recording. (A few hours before this happened, he posted a picture holding up at least $50,000...)

BREAKING: Usher, Rich the Kid and their entourage members were robbed in an armed attack at a West Hollywood recording studio https://t.co/VvU8mdyANf — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2019

It was confirmed that 6ix9ine offered Kooda B $20,000 to shoot Chief Keef.

6ix9ine allegedly offered Kooda B $20,000 to shoot Chief Keef (report) https://t.co/8i43sRFjlb pic.twitter.com/ME6yEnMLeX — billboard (@billboard) February 13, 2019

Looks like Blac Chyna signed a new contract... she and Soulja Boy are dating.

Blac Chyna and Rapper Soulja Boy Are Dating, Source Confirms https://t.co/8SjmEoP1GL — People (@people) February 13, 2019

And lastly, Cardi B's Instagram is still deleted.

.@iamcardib has deactivated her Instagram. -- Why the internet gotta do her like that? --https://t.co/MuW3iAvYpe — hot937 (@hot937) February 13, 2019

