Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 21 Savage Released

And ttttoday!

February 13, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

21 Savage has been released! Plus, Smokey Robinson defends J-Lo's Motown tribute. And confirmation on the whole 6ix9ine mess! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

21 Savage was released from an ICE detention center on bond, and pending a hearing. His lawyers released a statement saying he should've been released a long time ago; that he wasn't a flight risk or danger to the community. 

J-Lo's Motown tribute at the GRAMMYs is still a whole issue on social media. Smokey Robinson even spoke out about it... 

Rich the Kid's entourage was robbed at a recording studio where Usher was recording. (A few hours before this happened, he posted a picture holding up at least $50,000...) 

It was confirmed that 6ix9ine offered Kooda B $20,000 to shoot Chief Keef. 

Looks like Blac Chyna signed a new contract... she and Soulja Boy are dating. 

And lastly, Cardi B's Instagram is still deleted. 

