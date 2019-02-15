Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 21 Savage Facing Felony Warrant

21 Savage is facing a felony from 2016. Plus, Floyd Mayweather and T.I. are beefing. And an update on Jussie Smollett's attack. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

21 Savage is facing a felony warrant stemming from a theft by deception charge in 2016. (A felony though? Couldn't she just have sued?)

JUST IN: 21 Savage reportedly surrenders to authorities on a felony warrant he was facing for allegedly taking money for a 2016 performance he didn't deliverhttps://t.co/BA8kEVB6TH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 15, 2019

Floyd Mayweather and T.I. are beefing... and T.I. dropped a diss track putting Mayweather on the cover art in that blackface Gucci sweater.

T.I. Drops Diss Track Against Floyd Mayweather for Supporting Gucci https://t.co/GEOAm0QKcl — TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2019

Police are investigating whether Jussie Smollett staged the attack because he was being written off Empire. The two suspects are Nigerian brothers; one of them appeared on the show. But police say there is no evidence of a hoax.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, police in Chicago say https://t.co/uSAsCDr1Mg pic.twitter.com/n4g1t1Cy85 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 15, 2019

Gucci Mane upgraded Keyshia's ring, which cost $8 million! Meanwhile, his son's mother wants more child support for their autistic son.

