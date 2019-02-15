Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 21 Savage Facing Felony Warrant
21 Savage is facing a felony from 2016. Plus, Floyd Mayweather and T.I. are beefing. And an update on Jussie Smollett's attack. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
21 Savage is facing a felony warrant stemming from a theft by deception charge in 2016. (A felony though? Couldn't she just have sued?)
JUST IN: 21 Savage reportedly surrenders to authorities on a felony warrant he was facing for allegedly taking money for a 2016 performance he didn't deliverhttps://t.co/BA8kEVB6TH— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 15, 2019
Floyd Mayweather and T.I. are beefing... and T.I. dropped a diss track putting Mayweather on the cover art in that blackface Gucci sweater.
T.I. Drops Diss Track Against Floyd Mayweather for Supporting Gucci https://t.co/GEOAm0QKcl— TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2019
Police are investigating whether Jussie Smollett staged the attack because he was being written off Empire. The two suspects are Nigerian brothers; one of them appeared on the show. But police say there is no evidence of a hoax.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, police in Chicago say https://t.co/uSAsCDr1Mg pic.twitter.com/n4g1t1Cy85— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 15, 2019
Gucci Mane upgraded Keyshia's ring, which cost $8 million! Meanwhile, his son's mother wants more child support for their autistic son.
Gucci Mane spent $8mill on that ring and the child is living on welfare? The jeweler posted and deleted this screenshot after realizing it will be used in court. In the state of Georgia the child of celebrity has to live as the celebrity even if the dad and the mother aren’t together . Gucci pays $2k a month but that’s not enough for the child who has special needs. Swipe to watch Credit @hiphopenquirer , @mrdennisbyron Full video : https://youtu.be/a6SL29ZXSuI
