Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 21 Savage Facing Felony Warrant

February 15, 2019
Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
21 Savage is facing a felony from 2016. Plus, Floyd Mayweather and T.I. are beefing. And an update on Jussie Smollett's attack. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

21 Savage is facing a felony warrant stemming from a theft by deception charge in 2016. (A felony though? Couldn't she just have sued?)

Floyd Mayweather and T.I. are beefing... and T.I. dropped a diss track putting Mayweather on the cover art in that blackface Gucci sweater. 

Police are investigating whether Jussie Smollett staged the attack because he was being written off Empire. The two suspects are Nigerian brothers; one of them appeared on the show. But police say there is no evidence of a hoax.

Gucci Mane upgraded Keyshia's ring, which cost $8 million! Meanwhile, his son's mother wants more child support for their autistic son. 

Gucci Mane spent $8mill on that ring and the child is living on welfare? The jeweler posted and deleted this screenshot after realizing it will be used in court. In the state of Georgia the child of celebrity has to live as the celebrity even if the dad and the mother aren’t together . Gucci pays $2k a month but that’s not enough for the child who has special needs. Swipe to watch Credit @hiphopenquirer , @mrdennisbyron Full video : https://youtu.be/a6SL29ZXSuI

Brittany Jay
tea for the day