Brittany Jay's Tea 4/30: More Bill Cosby Backlash

As we know, Bill Cosby was found guilty and faces up to 30 years in prison. He'll be sentenced in a few months, but until then he's been placed on house arrest. Judge also ordered him to undergo a sexually violent predator assessment. He's already lost many of his honory degrees, The Cosby Show has been pulled from networks it was airing on, and now people are petitioning to have his star removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Usher's herpes accuser who sued him last year for $20 million is back. She dropped THAT case, but now she's suing him for negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

R. Kelly was set to perform yesterday at University of Illinois in Chicago, but was dropped after pressure from the school's community. He spoke out about it on Instagram...

And the #TimesUp movement is now calling on corporations and venues with ties to Kels to shut him out and #MuteRKELLY.

Instagram thottie Celina Powell--the woman who claimed she had Offset's baby and named him after him--says he is the child's father. Now listen... we're calling this an alleged confirmation. It looks a little sketchy. (It's not official until we hear it from Maury! LOL!)

