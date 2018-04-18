Brittany Jay's Tea 4/18: Bobby Shmurda Out in 2020?

Is there a jail release in sight for Bobby Shmurda? Or Kodak Black? Plus, DJ Khaled is trademarking his kid's name on every damn thing! And is Tristan Thompson's dad releasing a tell-all? SMH. More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Could Bobby Shmurda be getting out in 2020?

Bobby Shmurda could be released from prison sooner than expected. https://t.co/He8mkjcYlR pic.twitter.com/nVoyEZ9tHN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 16, 2018

And Kodak Black could be released in six months! He was arrested in January for gun and drug charges, but three out of seven were dropped. He’ll be out in October if he maintains good behavior.

Kodak Black Gets 2 More Charges Dropped, October Jail Release Possible https://t.co/DO5CcA0EQE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2018

DJ Khaled and wife Nicole filed to trademark Asahd’s name on everything from keychains to perfumes, clothes, binkies, fruit-snacks… literally everything. Yeah, we’re gonna come back as Asahd Khaled in our next lives.

DJ Khaled reportedly wants to trademark Asahd's name https://t.co/zYcageX6hK pic.twitter.com/P3I5EdqLb7 — billboard (@billboard) April 17, 2018

Paula Patton has officially moved on from Robin Thicke. She announced on Extra that she has a boyfriend who she met at her kid’s sports game… but what she left out is that he’s been married for twenty years! She’s even met the wife. Supposedly, they’re getting divorced. Paula Patton is a whole proud side-piece right now.

Paula Patton's new boyfriend revealed! Who is the handsome guy? https://t.co/i7kfCAAQWq pic.twitter.com/M0cqAuhp9p — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 18, 2018

Tristan Thompson’s dad, Trevor Jackson is considering writing a tell-all book. First of all, he doesn’t like the Kardashians. And he told Trevor’s first child’s mother that he hoped pregnancy would open his eyes. That was false. She said Tristan is like a victim of a broken family and he needs to communicate with his dad more so he can make better decisions. Then he said he could write a book about what happened. It will be both really good and really sad. Why you tryin’ to do that to your own son?

Is Tristan Thompson’s Father Writing a Tell-All Book?! https://t.co/QwYgqNxcJQ pic.twitter.com/oeIOvfp5bN — Daily News Blitz (@dailynewsblitz) April 18, 2018

