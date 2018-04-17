Brittany Jay's Tea 4/17: Beyonce Donates to HBCUs

Bey donates to HBCUs! And why was K. Michelle hospitalized? Plus, Kendrick Lamar makes history winning a Pulitzer! Sip ALL THE TEA with Brittany Jay!

Beyonce is donating $100,000 to historically black colleges and universities through her Beygood Initiative!

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD is giving $100,000 to 4 HBCUs -------- https://t.co/2HAvc2uLRG pic.twitter.com/tP8LVDKLZ5 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 16, 2018

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album D.A.M.N. – he’s the first non-classical or jazz artist to win this award! He’s making history right now!

Kendrick Lamar just won the Pulitzer Prize in Music for his album ‘DAMN.’ — making him the first non classical or jazz artist to do so pic.twitter.com/AJt7H28v25 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 17, 2018

Drake announced he’s dropping his new album in June – it’s called Scorpion!

-- JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

And J.Cole is dropping an album this Friday, 4/20!

Out of nowhere, J. Cole has announced a new album ------https://t.co/cKp8s9CyRs — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 17, 2018

K. Michelle had announced awhile back that she was getting her silicone butt implants removed. Well, her body started to shut down while she was on tour! She had to be on steroids to walk in and keep the infection down. The silicone spread and she was rushed back into surgery. She had to have TWO blood transfusions and this week she had another surgery. She said she’d perform in a wheelchair if she has to and it breaks her heart that there are girls out there who can’t afford the best and are just sitting around in pain and infection.

Get Well: K. Michelle Receives Two Emergency Blood Transfusions Due To Fake Cake Complications https://t.co/SdlIWzV6sd pic.twitter.com/ZbZc1Wb2ce — Bossip (@Bossip) April 12, 2018

So we heard earlier this week that Khloe’s baby’s name is True Thompson and Kris Jenner has revealed that it’s actually a family name.

I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family pic.twitter.com/MFheCTYnb6 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 16, 2018

Meanwhile, sources are saying that even though Khloe and Tristan are saying they’re okay, they are on the outs. She’s still at his house because she hasn’t been cleared to fly yet, but she wants outta there.

KHLOE & TRISTAN THOMPSON: Despite 'Our Little Girl'... RELATIONSHIP STILL SEVERELY FRACTURED https://t.co/P1pBKM68dC What do you think of this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) April 17, 2018

